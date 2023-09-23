Warning: Throwing out the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game can be hazardous to your reputation. A day after sports talk show host Stephen A. Smith embarrassed himself by throwing a 45-foot pitch that bounced over the plate, rapper Kid Cudi took the mound in Cleveland to make the opening pitch in the Orioles-Guardians game.

Kid Cudi threw out the first pitch at the Guardians game in full uniform 😅 (via @MLBLife)pic.twitter.com/je5i3Pvv9A — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 23, 2023

It did not go well for the entertainer, who also writes music, produces records and acts. Cudi was wearing a full Cleveland Guardians uniform and certainly looked the part of a pitcher, but he bounced his pitch in the direction of home plate, and it went quite a bit wide of the left-handed batter's box.

The celebrity pitcher did not feel shame after the pitch — at least he did not show any remorse. Instead, he did a bit of a salsa dance on the mound as if he was having a great time.

Still it was a bad night for Kid Cudi, who has a given name of Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi. It had to be a good night for Smith, who has been ridiculed for 24 hours after his Yankee Stadium delivery. Smith has an attitude that features his brusque confidence — some might call it braggadocio — so his poor pitch invited ridicule from all corners.

The Kid Cudi delivery had to take some of the heat off of Smith.

Now both men are in the pantheon of celebrities who have failed badly in their first-pitch deliveries. Some of the others include Howard Stern show producer Gary Dell'Abate, 50 Cent, Anthony Fauci, Carl Lewis and Conor McGregor.