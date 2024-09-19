Expectations were low for the Cleveland Guardians after Terry Francona walked away as manager following the 2023 season, a campaign that saw the ball club miss the postseason. A strong start to the 2024 season drew some excitement, but Shane Bieber went down with an elbow injury that ultimately resulted in Tommy John surgery. So could the Guardians shock the MLB world and make a postseason run despite losing both a future Hall of Fame manager and a former Cy Young winning pitcher?

Yes. The Guardians officially booked their ticket to the MLB playoffs on Thursday via a walk-off base hit from infielder Andres Gimenez.

Video via Bally Sports Cleveland:

Gimenez came through in the bottom of the 10th inning with the game-winning hit. He spoke with Bally Sports Cleveland after the playoff-clinching clutch swing of the bat.

“It means a lot,” Gimenez said of the big win. “I feel like the bullpen comes in every game and gives us a chance… I really appreciate the effort that the bullpen has put in the game.”

Gimenez immediately credited the bullpen. Cleveland's relievers have pitched well in 2024. Closer Emmanuel Clase has been nothing short of lights out, and he even has an outside chance to win the American League Cy Young Award.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt deserves credit as well. Filling the shoes of a legend like Terry Francona was never going to be an easy task, but Vogt has performed well in his managing duties in his first season with the Guardians.

Stephen Vogt's message to Guardians

Vogt is proud of his team. He addressed the ball club following their playoff-sealing victory, via MLB.

“This is the first of many,” Vogt said to the Guardians. “Enjoy every single one of these moments because they don't come often.”

Vogt will likely receive consideration for the American League Manager of the Year Award. Whether he wins the award or not, there is no question that he has earned the respect of the team. Accomplishing that feat can prove to be difficult, especially for someone who had never previously managed at the big league level.

Vogt has not backed down from the challenge, though. The Guardians haven't either as they look to win their first World Series championship since 1948.