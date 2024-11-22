The Cleveland Guardians and starting pitcher Triston McKenzie are reportedly in agreement on a $1.95 million contract to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided reports.

McKenzie, 27, still has multiple years of team control on his contract before he will enter MLB free agency. Teams and players prefer to avoid arbitration if possible, however, and that is exactly what McKenzie and the Guardians accomplished with this contract.

McKenzie was previously the team's top pitching prospect. He made his big league debut in 2020 and displayed signs of potential. McKenzie struggled across 25 outings (24 starts) in 2021, though.

He enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022, however, pitching to a strong 2.96 ERA across 31 appearances (30 starts). McKenzie also struck out a career-high 190 hitters during the '22 season. It appeared as if McKenzie had finally found consistency at the MLB level and was living up to his high ceiling.

He was limited to only four starts in 2023, and in 2024 he pitched to a lackluster 5.11 ERA in 16 starts. The Guardians optioned McKenzie to the minor leagues as a result.

The move, although surprising, was necessary. Cleveland likely still believes in McKenzie's potential but it was clear he needed a break from MLB action.

It is worth noting that injuries have impacted McKenzie over the past couple of years. Perhaps injury concerns have played a role in his recent struggles. The Guardians are hopeful that McKenzie can bounce back in 2025 and play a big role for the starting pitching rotation.

Guardians need Triston McKenzie

Cleveland made a deep postseason run in 2024. They were ultimately defeated by the New York Yankees in the ALCS. The Guardians could have used extra starting pitching, but McKenzie was not on the postseason roster and ace Shane Bieber underwent Tommy John surgery early in the season.

Cleveland may look to add starting pitching help during the offseason. A McKenzie return to the big leagues will feel like an acquisition of its own, though. And if Triston McKenzie can pitch up to his full potential, the Guardians pitching rotation will receive a crucial boost.