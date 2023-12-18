James Gunn still wants to see the Guardians of the Galaxy continue on in the MCU without him.

James Gunn shared his desire for what the MCU could do with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In Kevin Feige he trusts

In an exchange on Threads, Gunn was asked about his say in future MCU moves — more specifically, the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

“Kevin [Feige] and I are on great terms,” Gunn revealed. “Although a few characters aren't coming back, I'd love for GoTG to continue with the current members+ and I'd trust Kevin to pick the right person for that.”

Translation: Gunn trusts Feige to make the right call when another director steps in. Gunn directed the three Guardians of the Galaxy films for the MCU. But he's now off in DC leading their new DCU regime.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 did leave the door open for more adventures. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) decides to leave the team, leaving it to Rocket (Bradley Cooper) to lead. In the mid-credits scene, Rocket's new team is shown. He leads it alongside Groot (Vin Diesel), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Cosmo (Maria Bakalova), Phyla (Kai Zen), and Blurp (Dee Bradley Baker).

We will see if the MCU continues the Guardians of the Galaxy's stories. You would have to imagine that they will return for any big team-up Avengers films. But without Gunn, it's unknown if they can find someone to fill his void.

Meanwhile, James Gunn is prepping his first DCU film, Superman: Legacy. The film will be the official big screen start for the DCU, with Gunn writing and directing the Superman film.