In very important MCU news, James Gunn has come out and responded to rumors of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 featuring the MCU’s first-ever f-bomb.

A new clip for Vol. 3 was released recently, and while most of the 40-seconds displayed the MCU’s usually quippy dialogue, the end of the clip is what had fans talking on Twitter. Nebula (Karen Gillan) is having trouble opening the car door, but upon unlocking it, she asks, “Now what?” to which Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) emphatically responds, “Open the f*****g door.”

The MCU has never featured an uncensored f-bomb thus far into the franchise — the closest thing that comes to mind is when Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May gets cut off at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming — and that naturally led to fans questioning whether or not this one would be censored. SD (@Spider_Devil7) responded to a tweet from Gunn about regaining his blue checkmark asking, “The f-bomb is gonna be uncensored in Vol. 3, right?” to which Gunn simply replied, “Ofc.”

This will be interesting as the MCU heads into uncharted territory. Perhaps this f-bomb is an effort to ease fans into Deadpool‘s f-bomb-filled tyrants, but there are no safer hands than Gunn’s to handle that. Gunn directed The Suicide Squad, a very raunchy and Deadpool-like adventure, and while Vol. 3 certainly will not feature that level of language (PG-13 films only get one f-bomb, anyway), it still makes sense that Disney would entrust Gunn with this.

Vol. 3 is the culmination of Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and brings the band together one last time. He’ll then head over to DC full-time as he gets ready to oversee the development of their next phase.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5.