The first clip from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has arrived and hilariously shows Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) making a massive communication error.

The clip opens with Peter saying, “I miss you… so much. And maybe, maybe if you open yourself up to it, there’s a possibility—” before being cut off by Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) who mistakenly calls him Peter and stop him, “I don’t think so, Quinn.” As if getting friend-zoned wasn’t enough, the rest of the Guardians were listening in to the whole conversation thanks to their space suits with voice channels. As it turns out, Peter was on the wrong channel and everything he said was available to everyone.

Mantis (Pom Klementieff) is the one who points this out, saying, “Peter, you know this is an open line, right? We’re listening to everything you’re saying.” Drax (Dave Bautista) then says what we’re all thinking, “And it is painful.”

You can’t blame Peterm, though. Mantis (with some assistance from Drax) explains the voice channels and their matching colors, orange is for blue, black is for orange, yellow is for yellow, green is for red, and red is for green.

Vol. 3 is the final film in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, and the final film by James Gunn before he heads off to begin his regime at DC. The film once again stars Pratt as Peter Quill, Saldaña as Gamora (albeit from a different timeline), Klementieff as Mantis, Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, ad Sean Gunn as Kraglin. The film also stars Will Poulter as Adam Warlock — the film’s antagonist. If this clip is any indication, expect Vol. 3 to be just as funny as the previous films. Check out the clip below.

The first clip for ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3’ has been released. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/ljlv9pu5sG — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) April 18, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5.