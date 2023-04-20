The new trailer for the latest chapter in the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, gives a glimpse at one of the film’s biggest action sequences: Jason Momoa launching an attack on the Vatican.

Released last night, the second full trailer for Fast X begins with Tej (Ludacris) and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) driving as they get locked inside and realize there’s a bomb in the back of their vehicle. “All right, dorks, what are we blowing up?” asks the smiling villain Dante Reyes (Momoa) to his group of henchmen. This was a rhetorical question, of course, as Dante follows up with “What? The Vatican? Wow! You guys are going to hell,” he cheekily says as the bomb is released and rolls through the streets like a hamster ball.

It’s likely that this is the first or second act’s opening, as it’d be hard to imagine them giving away the third-act finale in the opening of their latest trailer. The rest of the trailer reminds you of Dante’s background — his father was killed in the safe chase from Fast Five, a street race between Dom (Diesel) and Dante, Jason Statham’s return as Deckard Shaw, and Brie Larson’s character — which we recently learned to be the daughter of Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Fast & Furious franchise has come a long way from its street racing origins — even the race in this film features more explosions than the original races — but Fast X serves as the penultimate chapter in the main series’ saga. The film brings the family back together of Dom, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Mia (Jordana Brewster) and Jakob (John Cena) Toretto, Roman (Tyrese), Tej, Ramsey, Han (Sung Kang) and brings Shaw and Little Nobody (Scott Eastwood) back into the fold as they all take on Dante Reyes. It’s directed by Louis Leterrier, who will return for the next entry in the series as well. The film’s got a massive budget of $340 million and should bring the over-the-top action that fans have come to expect from this franchise as the latest trailer showed.

Fast X will be released on May 19.