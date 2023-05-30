The Cleveland Guardians (24-29) take on the Baltimore Orioles (34-20) in game two of a three game series Tuesday night at Camden Yards! This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give you a Guardians-Orioles prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Rookie Logan Allen was outstanding on the mound for the Guardians in game one of this series. He threw seven shutout innings and allowed just three hits while striking out 10 to lead Cleveland to a 5-0 victory. Stephen Kwan had two hits and an RBI in the win and Cam Gallagher had two hits and two RBI. Will Brennan was the hot bat at the plate with three hits in the game, including two doubles. For Baltimore, Anthony Santander had three of the five hits in the game. Ryan Mountcastle and James McCann had the other two Oriole hits. Tyler Wells suffered the loss, but still pitched great. He went six innings, allowed one run on four hits and struck out seven.

Cal Quantrill and Kyle Gibson will start on the bump in this game.

Here are the Guardians-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Orioles Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-164)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+136)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Orioles

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, MASN

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Quantrill has not been pitching bad. He has been able to lower his ERA in the month of May, despite a rough outing last time he pitched. Taking out his last performance, Quantrill has 26 innings pitched in may, 19 hits allowed, 14 strikeouts to seven walks, and an ERA of 2.77. His last start against the Chicago White Sox was rough as he gave up six runs in four innings of work. However, you can not discredit what he has been able to do this month. If Quantrill can go back to pitching how he did in his first four starts in May, the Guardians will cover this spread.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Gibson is coming off a solid outing as he went seven shutout innings against the New York Yankees. He is not the biggest strikeout pitcher, but he does induce weak contact and finds ways to get hitters out. In his last two outings against the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, Gibson has pitched 14 innings, allowed seven hits and just one run while striking out eight. He has put together a couple of really impressive starts in a row, so if he keeps that up, the Orioles will cover this spread.

The Guardians are not good offensively. They rank bottom-5 in a lot of categories. Cleveland has scored the least amount of runs in the MLB, hit the least amount of home runs, they have the worst OPS, and third worst batting average. The Guardians have not been able to figure it out at the plate and there is no reason to believe they will in this game. Gibson does not have to worry about the long ball, or extra base hits for that matter, so he should have a lot of confidence and be able to repeat what he has done his last two times out.

Final Guardians-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Guardians struggle at the plate and Gibson has been pitching well lately. Do not over think this one. The Orioles should cover this spread and win the game.

Final Guardians-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+136), Under 9 (-118)