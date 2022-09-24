Guardians player reveals disgusting NSFW Chicago fans taunt after White Sox flubbed the AL Central

One cannot blame Chicago White Sox fans for being frustrated after the team fell short of expectations in 2022. However, one can fault them after Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges revealed a recent NSFW taunt Chicago fans threw the Guardians way. Hedges told Chris Rose exactly what happened in Chicago during a recent Guardians-White Sox series, per Chris Rose Sports on Twitter.

“They (White Sox fans) just don’t like us (Guardians),” Hedges said. “They had choice words that got quite a few of them kicked out… trying to figure out what’s appropriate to say. I heard one woman say we have small wieners.”

Chris Rose reacted to Austin Hedges’ statement with a laugh. The Guardians catcher then explained what else the fan did during her NSFW taunt.

“She double-birded, double-birded and said you got small d**ks.”

Hedges went on to explain how fans’ taunts can sometimes be effective. But this fan crossed the line.

Hedges said another fan told Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor that he “sucks.” It should be noted that Naylor and the White Sox fan base already don’t have the best relationship. Naylor led Cleveland to a come from behind victory in Chicago earlier this season, and had nothing short of a ballistic celebration after blasting a pair of clutch home runs.

The Guardians and White Sox rivalry is an interesting one. Cleveland has emerged as the AL Central favorite after everybody and their mothers picked Chicago to win the division in the preseason. The Guardians should be able to clinch the division sooner rather than later barring a complete collapse.