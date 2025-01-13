The Cleveland Guardians have not added many free agents this offseason but that does not mean they can't shop in the bargain bin. After making the ALCS last year, they don't have far to go to compete in the American League again. While they added Carlos Santana to play first base, there are more holes to fill. Jorge Polanco, Kyle Gibson, Jon Berti, and Jose Quintana should be on the Guardians' radar this offseason.

The Guardians have two clear needs at this point in the MLB offseason: pitching and infield. Their starting rotation was thin last season and it was a major reason why they lost to the Yankees in the playoffs. They did resign Shane Beiber after missing the entire season recovering from Tommy John surgery. But there are no additions beyond that. And the loss of Josh Naylor will create a bigger hole than Carlos Santana can fit. The Guardians also traded Andres Gimenez to the Blue Jays, creating a hole at second base.

While the Guardians are not known as a high-spending team, they have an organization that can make the best out of forgotten players. That is what they should shoot for in free agency this offseason.

Jorge Polanco would be a perfect fit for the Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians won the team Gold Glove Award as the best defensive team in the American League. They take pride in their defensive ability and Andres Gimenez was a big part of that. Now that he is on the Blue Jays, they need a reliable glove at second base. Jorge Polanco had a bad season offensively in Seattle but can be the defender they need.

Seattle is the hardest place to hit in the league, according to Baseball Savant. Cleveland's home park ranks 22nd, so not too much better but still an upgrade for Polanco. The Seattle Effect must be considered when signing anyone who just spent the year with the Mariners. The Guardians could benefit tremendously from a player with high upside because of his 93 OPS+ from last season. That is 16 points below his career average.

Polanco would likely sign a one-year contract like he did in Seattle. After spending ten seasons with the Minnesota Twins, he knows the division and can come in and be a solid member of the Guardians.

Kyle Gibson fills out the rotation

The Guardians have a glaring need in the starting rotation and Kyle Gibson could be one of the guys to fix it. He has been with four different teams in the past four years and could land in Cleveland. While he has not been a top-of-the-line starter, he had a 4.24 ERA and an 8-8 record in 30 starts last year. On a Guardians team that will be better than last year's Cardinals squad, he could have a great season.

The Guardians had Alex Cobb last season, who spent his career between the Rays, Orioles, Angels, and Giants before then. He was a free agent in the middle of the season and needed a home. Considering the pitching injuries from last year, they should look to add depth this offseason. Gibson can be that guy on a one-year deal.

Jon Berti as a versatile bench option

Despite missing the middle of the season with a calf injury, Jon Berti had a solid season with the New York Yankees last year. He came off the bench and filled in at third base, second base, and left field. While he was not a fantastic hitter, he possesses the glove that the Guardians are looking for in every move.

Berti is another player the Guardians can bring in on a one-year deal. They would do this because they have a solid crop of prospects coming through the pipeline. They do not want to block Kyle Manzardo or 2024 first-overall pick Travis Bazzana from getting at-bats. Berti would not prevent either of those guys from playing and could put together some solid at-bats when needed.

Jose Quintana can be a great Guardians pitcher

Back to the rotation, which was a big part of the Mets' miracle run in the 2024 season. Jose Quintana was an unsung reason why and is a free agent the Guardians should be targeting. He spent six years with the White Sox and those were the best of his career. So a trip to Cleveland would be somewhat familiar for the veteran pitcher.

The Guardians have made a habit of developing pitchers into superstars over the past decade. They can also take a veteran pitcher and get one more solid year out of them and that could be the Quintana situation. With him pitching at a solid level in the back end of their rotation, they could be back in the ALCS.