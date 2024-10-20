The Cleveland Guardians lost the ALCS to the New York Yankees in five games. Their dramatic Game 3 victory was the only one they mustered in the series. The Yankees were able to outlast them because of the differences in bullpen performances. That is why the people most to blame are Emmanuel Clase, Hunter Gaddis, and Stephen Vogt.

The series started with two strong wins by the Yankees at home. The Guardians had their opportunities but a Game 2 home run by Aaron Judge put it away. Carlos Rodón and Gerrit Cole were spectacular, highlighting the starting pitcher deficiency on the Guardians. Their starters combined for four innings in the first two games, taxing the bullpen early and costing them down the road.

Those games, while relatively boring compared to the final three, set the table for everything that happened later on. When Emmanuel Clase, Hunter Gaddis, and Stephen Vogt think back on this series, they will know that things could have been different. This Yankees team was beatable, but the Guardians bullpen and the management of that bullpen cost them the pennant.

Emmanuel Clase faltered in big spots

The Guardians had the best closer in baseball for the entire regular season. Emmanuel Clase led the league with 47 saves, blew only three opportunities, and will contend for the AL Cy Young. His 100-mile-per-hour cutter jammed lefty hitters and befuddled righties all season and there was no reason to believe that would change in the postseason. Before the Yankees even came to town, it was very apparent that something had changed.

In Game 2 of the ALDS, Clase came in for the top of the ninth in a scoreless game. The Guardians had kept pace with Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal already up 1-0 in the series. Clase allowed four hits, including a three-run homer to Kerry Carpenter, that changed the game. The Yankees saw the blueprint to beating the unbeatable closer and took advantage.

He was one of the few relievers who was not used in the first two games of this series. Considering the Guardians did not have a lead while in The Bronx, it made sense. He came into Game 3 with a 3-1 lead and Aaron Judge at the plate. Judge and Giancarlo Stanton went back-to-back to give the Yankees the lead. While the Guardians won the game, it showed a crack in his armor.

The Guardians could have taken serious momentum in this series by winning Game 4. They were tied in the top of the ninth and brought Clase into the game. Alex Verdugo and Gleyber Torres both knocked in runs to win the game. If Clase was his regular-season self, the Guardians likely tie the series at two. Instead, they are eliminated from the postseason.

Hunter Gaddis could not extend Game 5

For all of the discussion about the overuse of the Guardians' bullpen, the Yankees were likely out of pitchers in Game 5. After Luke Weaver, they had Tim Mayza and maybe Tommy Kahnle left. Gaddis is one of the “four horsemen” in Cleveland's bullpen and was up against the bottom of the Yankees order. He became the final pitcher to throw for the Guardians this year.

Gaddis walked catcher Austin Wells and Alex Verdugo reached on an error to flip the lineup. Gleyber Torres struck out but the stage was set for Juan Soto. After one of the best at-bats you could dream of, Soto launched a fastball into the centerfield seats and gave the Yankees a lead. The Guardians would have had a significant advantage if the game continued by Gaddis could not pass the baton.

Being unable to get Juan Soto out is not something someone should be inherently blamed for. He is one of the best hitters in the world and put together an all-time at-bat to force the fastball. But Gaddis's inability to get Wells and Verdugo out cost the team their season.

Guardians' rookie manager Stephen Vogt made odd decisions

Stephen Vogt is a very hands-on manager and has developed that skill throughout his first year at the helm. The Guardians pinch-hit as often as any team in the league and still play great defense. They are a solid baserunning team and prevailed through starting pitcher injuries to win the AL Central going away. In his first postseason, some buttons worked and others did not for Vogt.

Game 3 was the magnum opus of Vogt's managerial career, as two pinch-hitters hit massive home runs to win the game for the Guardians. Other than that, there were some interesting decisions that he made that backfired. One was in Game 5, as Tanner Bibee was left in to face Giancarlo Stanton for a third time. The starter allowed a two-run home run that tied the game.

Overall, it was a great season for Vogt and the Guardians and he will learn from his postseason mistakes. One was that lefties Andres Gimenez, Bo Naylor, and Brayan Rocchio all faced Tommy Kahnle in Game 4. Kahnle has significant reverse splits because of his dominant changeup and he got all three batters out on that pitch.