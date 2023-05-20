Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Cleveland Guardians will run it back against the New York Mets on Saturday. We are in Queens, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Guardians-Mets prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Mets defeated the Guardians 10-9 in 10 innings on Friday. Initially, it looked like the Guardians were on their way to victory. Josh Naylor started things off by ripping the 3-1 pitch to deep-right field for a three-run home run. Significantly, it was his seventh home run of the season, giving the Guardians a 3-0 lead. Cam Gallagher clipped an RBI single later to make it 4-0 Cleveland. Later, it was 5-0 in the fifth inning when Cleveland when Francisco Alvarez belted a solo home run to deep left-center field for a solo home run. Jeff McNeil clipped a single to center field in the same inning to cut the deficit to 5-2. Next, Brett Bary blasted a solo home run to deep left field to cut the deficit to 5-3 in the sixth inning.

It was 7-3 Guardians in the seventh when Pete Alonso clobbered a monster shot to right-center field for a grand slam. Ultimately, the game went into extra innings soon after. The Guardians struck first when Gabriel Arias slammed a two-run bomb to right-center field to make it 9-7 Cleveland. However, the Mets clapped back in the bottom half of the inning. Mark Vientos started things off with an RBI single to cut it to 9-7. Then, Alvarez singled to left-center field to tie the game. Francisco Lindor won the game with an RBI single to center field.

Tanner Bibee will start today for the Guardians. Significantly, he lasted 7 2/3 innings in his last outing while allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out seven hitters. Max Scherzer will start today. Recently, he went five innings while allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out six and walking two.

The Guardians come into this matchup with a record of 20-24. Additionally, they are third in the AL Central. The Mets are 23-23. Moreover, they are third in the NL East and look to gain some ground.

Here are the Guardians-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Mets Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-146)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Mets

TV: WPIX

Stream: MLB

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians finally allowed their offense to finally explode. Now, they hope to continue their momentum. Amed Rosario went 2 for 5 with an RBI on Friday. Moreover, Naylor went 3 for 5 with five RBIs. Josh Bell went 1 for 5. Substantially, the Guardians left only five runners on base. The offense hit well and drove runners across the plate.

Cal Quantrill pitched efficiently, lasting 5 2/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on six hits and striking out six. However, the bullpen struggled as they blew a four-run lead in the seventh and then another lead in the 10th. Emmanuel Chase could not get the save as he blew the lead in the 10th.

The Guardians will cover the spread if the offense can continue to drive runners across the plate. Then, the pitching must pitch better.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets showed amazing resilience in last night’s game, rallying twice. Now, they hope to continue their scoring effort. Lindor went 3 for 6 with an RBI. Meanwhile, McNeil went 1 for 4 with an RBI. Pete Alonso went 1 for 4 with his grand slam. Likewise, Batty went 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs. The offense remained explosive and hit the ball in the right places. Now, they hope to keep up the strong effort.

The pitching struggled. Ultimately, it was not a good day for the entire staff. Carlos Carrasco made his return and lasted five innings while allowing five earned runs on five hits and striking out three. Unfortunately, his control was good, but his stuff was not. The Guardians hit the ball well against him. Additionally, the bullpen allowed four earned runs and must improve.

The Mets will cover the spread if they can avoid falling into an early deficit. Then, they need to continue hitting the ball and making Bibee pay for his mistakes.

Final Guardians-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Guardians played well yesterday in a loss. Today, they face Scherzer. But Scherzer is not the pitcher he once was. Therefore, expect the Guardians to go out and clobber some pitches off him. The Guardians will cover the spread by scoring some runs and pitching better today.

Final Guardians-Mets Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-146)