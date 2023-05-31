After splitting the first two games of the series, the Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Orioles prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Guardians dominated game one of the series, with a 5-0 victory. The Cleveland rookie Logan Allen went seven innings of three-hit baseball, not giving up a run and striking out ten. Cam Gallagher drove in two runs, and two unearned runs were scored in the game. Yesterday the Orioles’ bats came back to life. Anthony Santander had three hits and drove in three runs in the game. Gunnar Henderson added another three RBIs in the game as the Orioles scored eight runs to give them a win in game two. Now the rubber match of the series is on tap with both teams looking to get a much-needed win.

Here are the Guardians-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Orioles Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+134)

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-162)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Orioles

TV: BSGL/MASN

Streaming: MLB.TV

Time: 3:05 PM ET/ 12:05 PM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

This series has been much better for Miles Straw. Straw has three hits in the series, including a double, and now has hits in six straight games. That is a marked improvement for Straw who has seen both his defense wane from his Gold Glove standard, and his hitting becomes an issue. He is hitting just .203 this month with a .273 on-base percentage. He also has lost some of that speed from early in the season, stealing just two bases this month, and not even making an attempt in his last 11 games.

While Straw has been providing hits over the last week, so had Josh Naylor. Naylor is hitting .333 in his last six games with a .429 on-base percentage. Naylor is now hitting .260 on the month with an on-base percentage of .313. He has been consistently driving in runs as well. Yesterday he drove in two runs and now has 19 on the month. Helping keep leads in the right hands as of late has been Eli Morgan. Morgan has a 1.57 ERA this year in 23 innings of work. The last week has been stellar for him, as he had pitched in three games, going three innings, and giving up just one hit.

The Guardians will send Shane Bieber to the mound today. He has a 4-3 record with a 3.04 ERA but had a better May than April. This month he is 2-2 with a 2.97 ERA. He has given up two or fewer runs while going at least six innings in four of his five starts this month.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles just lost one of their major offensive pieces to the IL. Cedric Mullins is second on the team in stolen bases with 13 this year and is tenth in the majors with 39 RBIs. He was hitting .271 on the month with a .346 on-base percentage. Mullins also has 18 RBIS and five home runs this month. Mullins was a major piece of the offense that will have to be replaced.

Anthony Santander will be looking to be a major part of that replacement for the Orioles. Santander has six hits in the series so far, while driving in three runs, and scoring another two. Even more impressive is four of the six hits have been for extra bases, with three doubles and a triple to his credit. Santander is having a great month so far. He is hitting .344 on the month with a .432 on-base percentage. This month he has driven in 20 runs, with seven doubles, a triple, and six home runs.

The Orioles will have a new starter on the mound today. This was the spot in the rotation for Grayson Rodriguez, but after his last start, he was sent down to Triple-A. Regardless of who makes the start today, he will have a solid bullpen backing them up. The Oriole’s bullpen is also one of the best. Their 3.15 ERA on the year is fourth in all of the majors. That is led by Jennifer Cano and Felix Bautista. Cano has a .93 ERA with four saves, while Bautista has 14 saves and a 1.33 ERA.

Final Guardians-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Both teams feature great bullpens in this one. The Orioles may have to rely a little more on it today. The Orioles have the better offense overall but will be missing a key piece with Mullins out. Still, they are the more well-rounded team. They should be able to get to Bieber for some runs and take the win in this one.

Final Guardians-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-162)