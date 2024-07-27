Xzavion Curry will take the mound for the Guardians in their series finale with the National League-leading Phillies on Wednesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Phillies prediction and pick.

Guardians-Phillies Projected Starters

Xzavion Curry vs. Kolby Allard

Xzavion Curry (0-2) with a 4.98 ERA and 1.25 WHIP

Last Start: Xzavion Curry took a no-decision after giving up two earned runs over 4.1 innings and 62 pitches on Tuesday against the Tigers.

2024 Road Splits: Xzavion Cury hasn’t been as sharp on the road as he’s been at home in limited action this season with an 0-2 record, 5.54 ERA, and 1.15 WHIP.

Kolby Allard (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA

Last Start: Kolby Allard will be replacing Ranger Suarez who’s on the DL and has made 16 appearances (10 starts) for Lehigh Valley this season, posting a 5.23 ERA and 1.61 WHIP through 63.2 innings.

2024 Home Splits: Kolby Allard will be making his first start this season.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Phillies Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +120

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Phillies

Time: 1:35 PM ET/10:35 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, MLB Extra Innings

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Cleveland Guardians prepare to face off against the Philadelphia Phillies this Sunday, all eyes are on the pitching matchup between Xzavion Curry and Kolby Allard. Despite the Phillies’ impressive 64-39 record and first-place standing in the NL East, there are compelling reasons to believe that Curry and the Guardians have the edge in this contest.

Xzavion Curry, while sporting a modest 4.98 ERA this season, has shown flashes of brilliance. On the other side, Kolby Allard has struggled to find consistency this season in the minors. The Phillies’ left-hander has been vulnerable, especially against right-handed batters. This weakness plays directly into the Guardians’ strengths, as they boast several powerful right-handed hitters who could capitalize on Allard’s shortcomings.

Moreover, the Phillies may be showing signs of fatigue after a grueling series against the Pirates and the Twins, where they lost both series before coming into this series with the Guardians. This emotional and physical drain could impact their performance on Sunday, allowing the Guardians to pounce.

While the Phillies’ offense, led by Bryce Harper and his impressive .288 average, remains formidable, Curry’s ability to induce weak contact (92 mph average exit velocity) could neutralize their power. If Curry can execute his game plan and keep the ball on the ground, the Guardians’ defense should be able to contain the Phillies’ offensive threats.

In baseball, momentum can shift quickly, and this Sunday’s matchup has all the ingredients for an upset. With Curry’s solid efforts this season, the Guardians’ right-handed hitting prowess, and potential Phillies fatigue, Cleveland stands a strong chance of claiming victory in this intriguing interleague clash.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Philadelphia Phillies gear up to face the Cleveland Guardians this Sunday, the pitching duel between Kolby Allard and Xzavion Curry promises to be a focal point. Despite the Guardians playing well on the road, Allard and the Phillies are poised to emerge victorious.

Kolby Allard, though not without his struggles, brings a versatile four-pitch mix that includes a 91 mph fastball, an 83 mph cutter and changeup, and a 73 mph curveball. His curveball, in particular, has been a standout pitch, generating weak contact and keeping hitters off balance. Allard’s ability to mix his pitches effectively could neutralize the Guardians’ lineup, which has shown vulnerabilities against well-executed breaking balls.

The Phillies’ offense, led by Bryce Harper, who is hitting .288 with 23 home runs, and Alec Bohm, who has driven in 71 runs, is one of the most potent in the league. This offensive firepower provides a significant edge over Curry, who has struggled with consistency this season, posting a 5.19 ERA over 17.1 innings. The Phillies’ lineup depth, featuring sluggers like Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, ensures that there are no easy outs, making it challenging for Curry to navigate through their order unscathed.

Additionally, the Phillies boast a strong defensive unit and a solid bullpen, which has been instrumental in their 64-39 record and first-place standing in the NL East. The combination of Allard’s pitching, a relentless offense, and a reliable defense creates a formidable challenge for the Guardians.

While the Guardians have their strengths, the Phillies’ comprehensive team performance and Allard’s potential to exploit Cleveland’s weaknesses make them the favorites in this matchup. Expect Philadelphia to leverage their offensive prowess and Allard’s pitching mix to secure a win on Sunday.

Final Guardians-Phillies Prediction & Pick

In the upcoming matchup, Kolby Allard and the Philadelphia Phillies hold a significant advantage over Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians. Allard, despite a rocky season in the minors limited by injury, faces a Guardians lineup that has struggled offensively, ranking 27th in runs scored. In contrast, the Phillies boast a potent offense, finishing 6th in runs with key players like Bryce Harper and Trea Turner leading the charge. With Curry’s inconsistency on the mound and the Guardians’ lower batting output, Allard and the Phillies are favored to secure a victory on Sunday.

Final Guardians-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies ML (-142), Over 9.5 (-115)