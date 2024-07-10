Jack Flaherty takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers as they face the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Tigers prediction and pick.

Guardians-Tigers Projected Starters

Spencer Howard vs. Jack Flaherty

Spencer Howard (1-1) with a 5.63 ERA and a 1.83 WHIP

Last Start: Howard has not made a start since June 14th, going 2.1 innings and giving up seven hits and four walks. Four runs would be surrendered as he took the loss to the Angels. Since then, he has made three relief appearances giving up nine runs in 8.1 innings.

2024 Road Splits: Howard has made three appearances on the road and one start. He has a 4.35 ERA and a .275 opponent batting average.

Jack Flaherty (5-5) with a 3.24 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: Flaherty went 5.2 innings in his last start, giving up seven hits, a walk, and three home runs. Five runs would be surrendered as Flaherty took the loss. It broke his four-game winning streak.

2024 Home Splits: Flaherty is 1-3 in six starts at home. He has a 3.82 ERA and a .252 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Tigers Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +116

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -136

Over: 8 (-114)

Under: 8 (-106)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Tigers

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: BSGL/Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians are seventh in the majors in runs scored while sitting 12th in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging. Jose Ramirez is leading the charge this year on offense. He is hitting .275 on the year with a .331 on-base percentage. Ramirez has 23 home runs, 77 RBIS, and has scored 70 times. He has also stolen 18 bases. Meanwhile. Josh Naylor is hitting .247 on the year. He has 22 home runs this year, with 70 RBIs. Naylor has also scored 52 times. Leading the team in hitting is Steven Kwan. Kwan is hitting .363 with a .418 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs 27 RBIS and has scored 54 times this year.

Josh Naylor has been great in the last week. He is hitting .296 in the last week with a .367 on-base percentage. Naylor has two home runs and nine RBIs while scoring six times. Steven Kwan continues to hit well. He is hitting .367 in the last week with two home runs and three RBIs while scoring five times. Rounding out the hottest bats is Angel Martinez. He is hitting .368 over the last week with a home run, and RBI, and five runs scored.

The Guardians have 34 career at-bats against Jack Flaherty. They are hitting .324 against him. Jose Ramirez has had success. He is four for 11 with two home runs and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Josh Naylor is three for five with a walk in his career against Flaherty.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 21st in the majors in runs scored while sitting 25th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Riley Greene is leading the way at the plate. He is hitting .257 this year with a .353 on-base percentage. Greene has 17 home runs, 45 RBIS, and has scored 53 times this year. All of those marks lead the team. Matt Vierling is also having a solid year. He is hitting .244 on the year with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs. Vierling has also scored 40 times this year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Mark Canha. He is hitting .223 on the year, with six home runs, 34 RBIS, and 35 runs scored.

In the last week, Colt Keith has been on fire. He is hitting .414 in the last week with a .452 on-base percentage. He has a triple and four home runs. This has led to seven RBIs and eight runs scored. Meanwhile, Carson Kelly is also driving in runs. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a home run and six RBIs. He has scored just twice though. Riley Greene has also been great as of late. He is hitting .308 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored.

The Tigers have just two career at0bats against Spencer Howard. Carson Kelly and Zach McKinstry both have an at-bat and are both 0-1.

Final Guardians-Tigers Prediction & Pick

While Jack Flaherty struggled in his last start, he has been the better pitcher overall. Still, the Guardians' offense is potent and should score runs. The Tigers should get plenty of runs against Spencer Howard as well. With that, take the over in this one.

Final Guardians-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Over 8 (-114)