Kenta Maeda takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers as they face the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Tigers prediction and pick.

Guardians-Tigers Projected Starters

Ben Lively vs. Kenta Maeda

Ben Lively (8-4) with a 3.14 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP

Last Start: Lively went six innings last time out, giving up six hits, a walk, and a home run. Three runs were scored, but Lively took the win over the Chicago White Sox.

2024 Road Splits: In eight starts on the road, Lively has gone 3-4 with a 3.64 ERA and a .248 opponent batting average.

Kenta Maeda (2-5) with a 6.71 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP

Last Start: Maeda is coming off a disaster of a start last time out. He went just 3.2 innings, giving up nine hits, three walks and a home run

2024 Home Splits:

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Tigers Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -144

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: BSGL/BSDET

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians are ninth in the majors in runs scored while sitting 12th in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging. Jose Ramirez is leading the charge this year on offense. He is hitting .271 on the year with a .323 on-base percentage. Ramirez has 23 home runs, 76 RBIS, and has scored 68 times. He has also stolen 16 bases. Meanwhile. Josh Naylor is hitting .243 on the year. He has 21 home runs this year, with 66 RBIs. Naylor has also scored 50 times. Leading the team in hitting is Steven Kwan. Kwan is hitting .364 with a .319 on-base percentage. HE has nine home runs 27 RBIS and has scored 52 times this year.

Bo Naylor has been amazing in the last week at driving in runs. He is hitting just .188 in the last week but with a home run and six RBIs. He has scored just once this week. Josh Naylor has been great in the last week as well. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a home run, and five RBIs. He has scored five times in the last week. Rounding out the hot bats is Steven Kwan. Kwan is hitting .320 in the last week with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored.

The Guardians have 56 career at-bats against Kenta Madea. They have hit .304 against him overall. Josh Naylor is four for 14 with two doubles a home run and two RBIs. He has also walked three times. Jose Ramirez is just three for 18 but has a home run and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Austin Hedges is four for ten with two RBIS and three walks.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 21st in the majors in runs scored while sitting 25th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Riley Greene is leading the way at the plate. He is hitting .261 this year with a .356 on-base percentage. Greene has 17 home runs, 45 RBIS, and has scored 53 times this year. All of those marks lead the team. Matt Vierling is also having a solid year. He is hitting .245 on the year with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs. Vierling has also scored 39 times this year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Mark Canha. He is hitting .225 on the year, with six home runs, 33 RBIS, and 35 runs scored.

In the last week, Colt Keith has been on fire. He is hitting .375 in the last week with a .423 on-base percentage. He has a triple and three home runs. This has led to five RBIs and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Carson Kelly is also driving in runs. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a home run and five RBIs. He has scored just once though. Riley Greene has also been great as of late. He is hitting .364 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored.

The Tigers have just ten career at-bats against Ben Lively. They have just two hits overall. Mark Canha and Parker Meadows both are one-for-two against Lively.

Final Guardians-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Kenta Maeda has not been great this year. He has been the worst starter for the Tigers this year and continued to struggle. The Tigers have not won a game he started since May 24th, when Maeda went five innings without giving up a run. Since then, they have lost seven straight games when Maeda has started. That will continue in this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Guardians-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-144)