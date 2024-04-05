The Cleveland Guardians will continue their three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Target Field. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Guardians-Twins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Guardians defeated the Twins 4-2 on Thursday at Target Field. Initially, it was scoreless until the fourth inning when Jose Ramirez singled to right-center field to get the Guardians on the board. Tyler Freeman followed with a single to make it 2-0. Later, in the fifth inning, it was 3-0 Guardians when Edouard Julien blasted a solo shot to left-center field. But the Twins only mustered just one more run throughout the rest of the game before falling to the Guardians.
Tanner Bibee tossed 5 1/3 innings while allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out nine hitters. Then, the bullpen did well enough to keep the game steady until turning it over to Emmanuel Chase, who shut the door down for the save. Pablo Lopez lasted 5 2/3 innings while allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits while striking out two and walking one.
Carlos Carrasco will make the start for the Guardians and is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA. Significantly, he went five innings in his last outing, allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out three in a no-decision against the Oakland Athletics.
Joe Ryan will make the start for the Twins. He has a 0-0 record and a 1.69 ERA. Recently, he pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out five in a no-decision against the Kansas City Royals.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Guardians-Twins Odds
Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline: +124
Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline: -146
Over: 7 (-110)
Under: 7 (-110)
How to Watch Guardians vs. Twins
Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT
TV: Bally Sports North
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Guardians have had mixed results from the top of the lineup. Yet, they have done some damage through the first few games, which has helped them claim a few victories early.
Steven Kwan has been solid at the top of the lineup, coming in with a batting average of .385 with one home run, three RBIs, and 10 runs while stealing one base. Meanwhile, Andres Gimenez has been good behind him, batting .300 with six RBIs and scoring eight runs. Ramirez is still the heart of the lineup, hitting .263 with one home run, seven RBIs, and scoring nine runs. However, Josh Naylor has struggled, batting .209 with a home run and five RBIs while scoring four runs.
The Guardians will look to get solid pitching. Ultimately, Carrasco may go five innings again. That means the bullpen needs to hold its own. When Carrasco last pitched, he trailed 3-0n when he exited the game. While the Guardians came back to tie it, the bullpen lost it in the ninth inning.
The Guardians will cover the spread if the lineup can get going earlier in the game. Then, they need the bullpen to protect any lead.
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Twins have also produced mixed results in the lineup, with certain hitters clobbering the ball and others struggling to get anything going. It's important for the lineup to try and get things going.
Julien finally broke through on Thursday with a home run. However, he has struggled a lot, batting just .150 with one home run and one RBI while scoring two runs and hitting just .150. But Alex Kiriloff has thrived, hitting .409 with one RBI while scoring four runs. Therefore, look for him to try and set the tone for the Twins. Byron Buxton is driving runners in but he is also not exactly thriving. Currently, he is batting .261 with four RBIs while scoring two runs. But the real shock on this year's team is Max Kepler. Somehow, he is hitting only .059 (1 for 17). Kepler needs to find his bat soon or else he will find himself on the bench. Conversely, Carlos Correa is doing well. Correa is clipping .368 with three RBIs while scoring three runs.
The Twins will cover the spread if the lineup can start fielding good results. Then, they need to get a good outing out of Ryan.
Final Guardians-Twins Prediction & Pick
The Twins had some good pitching on Thursday, but the offense sputtered. Now, the Twins get a better matchup, as Carrasco is not nearly the same caliber of pitcher as Bibee. Subsequently, the Twins could take advantage of this. Expect the Twins to find more ways to get on base and put pressure on Carrasco early. Then, look for Ryan to last at least five innings and dominate this hot and cold Cleveland lineup. The Twins will cover the spread in this one and win the game in front of the Minneapolis faithful.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Guardians-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins -1.5 (+140)