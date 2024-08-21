ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Nestor Cortes will be on the mound for the New York Yankees as they face the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick.

Guardians-Yankees Projected Starters

Joey Cantillo vs. Nestor Cortes

Joey Cantillo (0-2) with a 6.23 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP

Last Start: Cantillo went 5.2 innings against the Twins, giving up five hits, three walks, and two home runs. Three runs were scored as he took the loss.

2024 Road Splits: Cantillo is 0-1 in two starts on the road with a 6.00 ERA and a .265 opponent batting average.

Nestor Cortes (6-10) with a 4.20 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP

Last Start: Cortes went seven innings, giving up just three hits. We would not surrender a run, and take the win over the White Sox.

2024 Home Splits: In 12 starts at home this year, Gil is 6-3 with a 2.90 ERA and a .167 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Yankees Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +136

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: BSGL/Amazon

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians sit 13th in the majors in runs while sitting 20th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Jose Ramirez leads the way. He is hitting .277 this year with a .331 on-base percentage. Ramirez has 32 home runs this year, plus 100 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 29 bases and scored 92 times. Josh Naylor is also having a stellar year. He is hitting .245 on the year with a .323 on-base percentage. He has 27 home runs, 89 RBIS, and 69 runs scored. Steven Kwan has been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup. He is hitting .316 this year with a .374 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 36 RBIS, and has scored 70 times on the year.

Andres Giminez has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .294 over the last five games, with a double and three RBIs. Further, he has stolen two bases but scored just once. Will Brennan is also hitting well. He is hitting .300 over the last week with a triple but has just one RBI and one score. The Guardians have not been scoring well as of late. They have hit just .170 in the last with three home runs. This has led to just 12 runs in their last five games.

Current Guardians have 51 career at-bats against Nestor Cortes. they have hit just .196 off of him. Steven Kwan has had the most success, going 4-12, but without an RBI. Josh Naylor is 3-11 but has a double and a home run, plus two RBIs. Jose Ramirez also has a hit in 13 -ats, but the hit is a home run as he also has three RBIs.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are second in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting tenth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Aaron Judge has been amazing this year. He is hitting .331 on the year with a .463 on-base percentage. Judge has 44 home runs this year, helping to his 111 RBIs. Further, he has scored 96 times this year. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .300 on the year with a .432 on-base percentage. He has 34 home runs and 87 RBIs this year, scoring 103 times. Anthony Volpe is also having a solid season. Volpe is hitting .247 on the year with a .297 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 46 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 20 bases and scored 76 times this season.

Aaron Judge has also hitting well in the last week. He has hit .368 in the last week with two home runs and four RBIs. He has also scored three times in the last week. Juan Soto has also been great. He is hitting just .250 in the last week but has a .455 on-base percentage. He has four home runs and five RBIs while scoring six times in the last week. Also hitting well is Oswalso Cabrera. He is hitting .357 in the last week, but with just one RBI and two runs scored. As a team, the Yankees are hitting .216 in the last week with eight home runs and 18 runs scored in five games.

Final Guardians-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Nestor Cortes had a nice rebound game last time out. He has struggled in his previous four starts, giving up 19 runs over 19 innings in four starts before his last outing. Still, the Guardians are not scoring well. They have struggled to produce runs and struggled more just making contact. The Guardians have 36 hits plus walks in the last game, while they have struck out 33 times. With the Yankees offense, they should have enough power to give Nestor Cortest run support in this one. Cortes has faced the Guardians once this year, giving up four runs in four innings, but that was in April. The Guardians ‘offense is not producing at the same level now, so take the Yankees to win this one.

Final Guardians-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-162)