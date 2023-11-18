Guy Fieri is planning to turn his hometown into Flavortown for his new festival of food and music set to take place in 2024.

After years of being taken to Flavortown on TV, Guy Fieri is bringing his famous catchphrase to life in a celebration of “food and funk” for all in attendance to enjoy when it takes place in 2024.

Fieri announced the new two-day festival on Friday for the weekend of June 1, 2024, in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, with the intent of “bringing to life the one and only Flavortown” with a combination of music and food for attendees to enjoy. The festival will be hosted at The Lawn at CAS campus and ticket sales for the event will go to celebrity chef's charitable organization, the Guy Fieri Foundation, according to Variety.

“I was actually born in Columbus, Ohio, so one might say it’s pretty much the birthplace of Flavortown,” Fieri said in a statement following the festival's announcement. “This festival will truly be the first of its kind and I couldn’t be more stoked to bring it to my original hometown”

While Flavortown has taken on a life of its own thanks to Fieri's energy and the popularity of his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, the celebrity chef previously said he discovered his signature catchphrase on accident. He explained in a 2019 interview with The Wrap that he has a tendency to “run at the mouth” and the word just came out while visiting a diner over ten years earlier. Fieri said he remembered seeing a massive pizza and just blurting out “that looks like a manhole cover in Flavortown.”

The phrase quickly caught on with audiences, though, who dubbed Fieri the “Mayor of Flavortown” shortly after it was uttered for the first time. Fieri embraced it happily, becoming one of his marquee catchphrases across multiple Food Network shows. He also managed to launch a successful restaurant chain with Flavortown Kitchen, with 170 locations across 34 states.