Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen Netflix series gets an exciting plot tease.

Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen is getting a TV series. The plot of the upcoming Netflix series has finally gotten teased and it promises to be different from the film.

A brand-new slate

In a new feature from Empire, they revealed some new details about the upcoming Gentlemen series. It has a “fresh” set of characters that is led by Eddie (Theo James), who is described as “a soldier-turned-aristocrat, whose manor plays host to a weed farm that holds interest for Kaya Scodelario's drug boss Susie.”

“Once you've created them, you feel as though you can roll around in them and enjoy them for a bit longer, rather than just wrapping them up tidily in two hours,” Ritchie said of the transition from film to TV. “I like the world of longform, so I think I will be doing a couple of other things in TV.”

The Gentlemen was first a 2019 action comedy film from Ritchie. It starred the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant. The film follows an American weed wholesaler who is attempting to sell his company.

The film made over $110 million at the box office. It was released in the United Kingdom on January 1, 2020, and in the United States on January 24, 2020. The upcoming Netflix series will feature Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Giancarlo Esposito, and Joely Richardson.

Guy Ritchie is most associated with his crime films including Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. He also directed the recent Sherlock Holmes films, Aladdin, and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.