Get ready to smoke those pipes — thanks to Robert Downey Jr.‘s wife, we have a new tease regarding a third installment in the Sherlock Holmes franchise.

During a recent appearance on WrapWomen’s podcast, UnWrapped, Susan Downey and her producing partner Amanda Burrell stated that Sherlock Holmes 3 was still in development after Dexter Fletcher recently told Cinemablend that the project was not in active development. “Well, here’s what I can tell you — and Amanda can attest to this — prior to this, we had lunch together with Robert, the three of us, and it [Sherlock Holmes 3] was a very specific topic of conversation,” said Downey. She continued, “So yes, it is in the hopper. We’re going to do it when it’s right, with the right people, but it is a priority for the company and a priority for Robert.”

She went further, noting, “I do know, like, there are times where just I’ve had more years of experience to know when to settle down and follow the process. Like, as much as we want to will that into existence, you have to let a couple of things happen before you do the big push, and maybe it gets there on its own.”

The first Sherlock Holmes film in this series was released in 2009 and starred Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law as Holmes and Watson. Guy Ritchie helmed the film and it grossed $524 million. A sequel, A Game of Shadows, was soon greenlit and released in 2011 and grossed $543 million. Since then, however, the franchise has gone dark and little movement has been made on it. Fletcher will take over as director after Ritchie’s two installments in the franchise.

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood right now, so it’s not overly surprising that Sherlock Holmes 3 hasn’t been made yet. The first two films came out when the MCU was still in its early days, and he continued playing a big part in the franchise until 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Since then, he’s done a variety of projects including a documentary about his father titled Sr. for Netflix, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and plays several different roles in Park Chan-wook’s upcoming adaptation of The Sympathizer.