No Doubt has an amazing headlining gig coming up.

Some surprising news from Gwen Stefani and No Doubt — they're going to Coachella. And headlining.

The word was just released about their headlining the popular music fest in the desert, TMZ reports.

Their name is listed on the setlist, but no dates or times are mentioned. This year's lineup also includes Lana Del Rey, Tyler The Creator, and Doja Cat.

No Doubt teased about the upcoming performance an hour before Coachella put out the lineup. Gwen is featured in a video clip with ND members Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young. In it, they talk about doing a gig.

It ends with Gwen saying, “Let's do a show.” A big question mark then follows it.

This will be a big deal for fans who love their hits Just a Girl, Hey Baby, Don't Speak, and Spiderwebs. It's the last time they officially hit the stage since 2015. And this time, they'll be headliners at one of the biggest festivals.

Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT.

Also performing will be Peso Pluma, Blur, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Sublime, Lil Uzi Vert, Grimes, Victoria Monet, Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Justice, Deftones, and Lil Yachty.

It will all take place on the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California, April 12-14 and April 19-21.

Variety reports that YouTube will be the exclusive livestream partner for both weekends.

The loyalty presale starts on Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. PT. The general presale starts on Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. PT.

So, get packed up and ready for Indo in April, as No Doubt is sure to put on a hell of a show — along with everyone else.