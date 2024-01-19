Additionally, this years winners include other obvious selections like Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jude Bellingham.

The EA FC 24 Men's TOTY has been announced, with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe leading the charge. Additionally, this years winners include other obvious selections like Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jude Bellingham. Overall, these eleven players will receive a their highest rated FUT player item yet, along with recognition over their achievements last year.

FC 24 TOTY – All Men's Team of The Year Winners

The World's Best XIs, chosen by you. Presenting the Men's and Women's #FC24 Team of the Year. pic.twitter.com/EVRypesWiv — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) January 19, 2024

Overall, the FC 24 Men's TOTY includes:

Lionel Messi (Argentina – Inter Miami) 97 OVR

Erling Haaland (Norway – Manchester City) 97 OVR

Kylian Mbappe (France – Paris Saint-Germain) 97 OVR

Rodri (Spain – Manchester City) 95 OVR

Kevin De Druyne (Belgium – Manchester City) 96 OVR

Jude Bellingham (England – Real Madrid) 96 OVR

Theo Hernandez (France – AC Milan) 94 OVR

Ruben Dias (Portugal – Manchester City) 95 OVR

Virgil Van Dijk (Netherlands – Liverpool) 96 OVR

Jeremie Frimpong (Netherlands – Bayer 04 Leverkusen) 94 OVR

Alisson Becker (Brazil – Liverpool) 95 OVR

As expected, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Lionel Messi all made the EA FC 24 Team of The Year. For their accomplishments in the previous year, these players received the honor of being considered among the best footballers in the world right now.

Of course, don't feel too upset if you don't see your favorite player. While these eleven players deserved to win, these TOTY events are usually just popularity contests. However, that may not be all true, considering Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make the team. That said, Ronaldo isn't as big as he used to be now that he's playing in a different league altogether.

Nevertheless, let's celebrate some of these players who deserved the award. Firstly, Haaland and Messi both won big in the last year on a club or national level. While Haaland hoisted up the Champions League trophy, Messi got to carry the most important trophy of them all. While Mbappe didn't get to touch either this last year, he was a major factor in helping his French National team reach their second World Cup final in a row.

Additionally, we wanted to note that five of the players come from Manchester City (3) and Liverpool (2). Overall, with a roster so stacked, Manchester City better hope to win big as long as they have his star-studded roster.

What Is FC 24 TOTY?

The Team of The Year event in FC (formerly FIFA) is an event where fans vote for their favorite Footballers on a list of nominated players. EA Sports then takes the winners and creates FC Ultimate Team Player Items with their highest OVRs yet. Players like Erliing Haaland earn their TOTY nominees based on their performances the year prior.

