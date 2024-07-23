Hailey Bieber is putting some space between her famous family and her future. The model's father is actor Stephen Baldwin and uncle Alec Baldwin who is an Emmy winner and Oscar-nominated actor. She also has uncles Danny, and Billy Baldwin.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” Hailey, revealed in a W Magazine feature published on Tuesday (July 23). “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

She noted that because of her upbringing it brought a lot of attention to her.

“Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different,” said Hailey.

Back in March, Hailey's father Stephen made headlines when he told fans to pray for she and husband Justin Bieber.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” Baldwin wrote over a video of Justin singing “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever” by Delirious? and Hillsong Worship.

Hailey also addressed the situation on her Instagram Story at the time: “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…” wrote Hailey. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

Hailey Bieber Announces Pregnancy With Justin Bieber

Despite revealing that she no longer is close to her family she is soon starting one of her own soon with husband Justin Bieber. Hailey and Justin got married in 2018 and announced that they are expecting their first child together back in May on Instagram. She told the publication how she was able to keep her pregnancy private for sometime.

“I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time,” she shared. “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”

Hailey added: “I probably could have hid it until the end. But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that they are excited for their next chapter as parents.

“Justin has been so affectionate and loving toward Hailey and can’t wait for the next phase in their lives,” the insider said to Us Weekly. “Their bond is stronger than ever.”