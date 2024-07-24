For years, NBA fans around the globe have been wanting Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James to take the floor together. As these three legends prepare to enter the final years of their respective careers, they have teamed up with one another for what could be the first and only time ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. USA Basketball has always had a very rich tradition of fielding some of the greatest teams in the history of the game, and everyone is constantly reminded of the 1992 “Dream Team,” led by Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson.

Quite possibly the greatest team ever assembled in any sport, the “Dream Team” dominated every single game they played. Not to mention, they left basketball fans with one of the most historic photos of all time, with Jordan, Bird, and Johnson all posing with their Team USA jerseys.

With the Summer Olympics about to begin, Curry spoke with Marc J. Spears of ESPN's Andscape about his Team USA experience, specifically detailing the role of the “Dream Team” on himself, LeBron, and Durant.

“I know that this is probably my one and only [Olympic] playing experience and I’m playing with guys I probably will never play with again at this level; it’s special,” Curry outlined. “Me, K [Durant] and LeBron took the [same] picture that MJ [Michael Jordan], Larry Bird and Magic [Johnson] took [during the 1992 Olympics]. I can’t wait to get that on my wall and get them to sign it. It’s just an honor knowing what we’ve all done in our careers.”

Stephen Curry finally teaming up with LeBron James

Both Curry and James have talked about playing with one another for years. The only time these two future first-ballot Hall of Famers have taken the court together as teammates was during the NBA All-Star Game.

Known to be bitter rivals for years dating back to various Finals clashes between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, Steph and LeBron find themselves as the veteran leaders for Team USA heading into the 2024 Olympics. Still, these two feel like kids again because they can finally fulfill their dreams of playing on the same team.

“Obviously, me and LeBron have never been teammates in a competitive environment,” Curry told Spears. “And seeing how our games match, complement each other has been awesome so far.”

During USA Basketball's warm-up games heading into the Olympics, James took to social media to voice his opinion on teaming up with Curry, asking fans, “Is this what ya'll been patiently waiting for,” regarding an alley-oop Steph threw to LeBron.

Although Durant is injured heading into the Olympics, this trio teaming up with one another is historic. Just like how Michael, Larry, and Magic changed the game, the same can be said about Steph, LeBron, and Kevin. Basketball fans always tend to take historic moments for granted, which is why this trio teaming up in 2024 and taking a picture that is reminiscent of the “Dream Team” captains picture will be symbolic for many years to come.