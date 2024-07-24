It’s always something with Aaron Rodgers these days. The New York Jets quarterback is always the center of attention for one reason or another, usually not for something specifically related to the games. At least for the time being, the former MVP is gearing up for his second season with the Jets at training camp.

Amid the myriad of stories surrounding Rodgers this offseason, the biggest one might be his absence at the Jets' mandatory portion of minicamp. The reason he wasn’t there was a trip to Egypt. The absence was unexcused even though Rodgers told the team about it beforehand but his teammates didn’t seem to mind it all that much.

Rodgers used his arrival at training camp as an opportunity to troll his detractors, wearing a shirt with the cat form of Bastet, the Egyptian goddess of protection and pleasure and the provider of good health, on the front of it.

Boom, roasted.

Aaron Rodgers trolls critics with Egyptian shirt at Jets' training camp

It’s plausible that Rodgers simply copped one of the first shirts he saw with an Egyptian picture on the front of it. That serves his intended purpose of mocking those who criticized him over his trip.

But there may actually be a deeper meaning to it. Choosing the goddess of protection and a deity known to bring health can’t totally be a coincidence for someone coming off a tear in their Achilles tendon, can it? Rodgers has used crazier methods of preserving his health, like his usage of psychedelic drugs, Panchakarma cleanses and a darkness retreat in the woods. Trying to get a blessing from a goddess of health — one that he seemingly just started giving some real attention to — seems like typical Rodgers behavior.

The Jets hope that Rodgers will actually be able to play for the entire season this time. He acknowledged, in his trademarked cryptic fashion, that he doesn’t have much more time left in the NFL. Making the most of this next season, with or without a potential trade for Davante Adams, is paramount.

After suffering a torn Achilles last season, Aaron Rodgers seems to be all good now. Health concerns will linger around the 40-year-old all season long. Hopefully, for him and his team, he'll be able to stay upright in 2024.