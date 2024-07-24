Robbie Ray will take the mound for the Giants in their series finale with divisional rivals the Dodgers on Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Giants-Dodgers Projected Starters

Robbie Ray vs. Tyler Glasnow

Robbie Ray (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA

Last Start: Robbie Ray (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

2024 Road Splits: Making his first road start of the season.

Tyler Glasnow (8-5) with a 3.47 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP

Last Start: Tyler Glasnow (back) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Giants.

2024 Home Splits: Tyler Glasnow has been a dominant force at Dodgers stadium where he is 6-3 with a 3.63 ERA and 0.89 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Dodgers Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +158

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How to Watch Giants vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Spectrum SportsNet, MLB Extra Innings

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The upcoming matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night promises to be a thrilling contest, with Robbie Ray set to make his season debut for the Giants against Tyler Glasnow of the Dodgers.

Robbie Ray, the 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner, will be making his return after recovering from Tommy John surgery. His presence on the mound is a significant boost for the Giants, who have been struggling with injuries to their pitching staff. Ray's ability to dominate hitters with his high strikeout rate and effective use of his fastball and slider combination makes him a formidable opponent. His return could not have come at a better time for the Giants, who are looking to gain ground in the NL West standings.

On the other side, Tyler Glasnow has been having an impressive season with the Dodgers, showcasing durability and effectiveness. He has added a new pitch to his arsenal, a two-seamer, which has made him even more challenging for hitters. However, Glasnow's recent struggles against the Giants, where he gave up five runs in just three innings, indicate that he might be vulnerable against their lineup.

The Giants' offense has shown resilience and the ability to capitalize on pitching mistakes, as evidenced by their recent performances. With key hitters like Joc Pederson and Michael Conforto stepping up, they have the potential to put pressure on Glasnow early in the game. Additionally, the Giants' bullpen has been reliable, capable of holding leads and closing out games effectively.

While Tyler Glasnow's season has been impressive, the combination of Robbie Ray's return and the Giants' potent offense gives San Francisco the upper hand in this matchup. Expect a close game, but one where the Giants' strategic advantages and Ray's pitching prowess could lead them to victory.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to face the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night, all eyes will be on the pitching matchup between Tyler Glasnow and Robbie Ray. Despite Ray making his season debut for the Giants, Glasnow and the Dodgers hold the edge in this crucial NL West showdown.

Tyler Glasnow has been a force to be reckoned with this season, showcasing his improved durability and effectiveness on the mound. His recent addition of a two-seamer to his already impressive arsenal has made him even more formidable. While Glasnow did struggle in a recent outing against the Giants, that experience will likely motivate him to make the necessary adjustments and come back stronger.

On the other side, Robbie Ray is making his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. While Ray is undoubtedly a talented pitcher, the uncertainty surrounding his return from such a significant injury could work in the Dodgers' favor. It's often challenging for pitchers to immediately regain their top form after extended absences.

The Dodgers' offense has been firing on all cylinders, with standout performances from players like Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani. Their ability to put pressure on opposing pitchers early in the game could prove crucial against Ray, who may need time to settle into his rhythm.

Furthermore, the Dodgers have shown resilience and the ability to win close games, as evidenced by their recent 3-2 victory over the Giants. Their bullpen has stepped up when needed, providing crucial support in tight situations.

With home-field advantage at Dodger Stadium and a pitching staff that has been performing well, the Dodgers are poised to secure another win against their division rivals. Expect Glasnow to bounce back from his previous outing and lead the Dodgers to victory in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Tyler Glasnow has been exceptional this season, boasting a 3.47 ERA and leading the MLB with 143 strikeouts in 109 innings. His ability to shut down opposing hitters will be crucial against a Giants lineup that may struggle against his powerful fastball and newly added two-seamer.

The Dodgers' offense, featuring stars like Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani, has been consistently productive, capable of exploiting any vulnerabilities in Ray's game, especially as he returns from Tommy John surgery.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers ML (-188), Over 7.5 (-118)