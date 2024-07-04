Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are about to be parents and they are making their bond even stronger as they are expecting their little one.

“Justin has been so affectionate and loving toward Hailey and can’t wait for the next phase in their lives,” the insider said to Us Weekly. “Their bond is stronger than ever.”

“Hailey is ecstatic and soaking up every moment of her pregnancy,” the source added.

Another source shared that the model is “feeling great.”

“She hasn’t stopped working and is finishing up her latest launch before she takes time off from traveling,” the second source adds.

The couple is well into designing their nursery and that its “almost done.” The nursery will have neutral colors but photos have not yet been released.

The couple has had some ups and downs allegedly this year after Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin made fans believe that there was some trouble in paradise with his cryptic post back in March.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” Baldwin wrote over a video of Justin singing “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever” by Delirious? and Hillsong Worship.

Hailey also addressed the situation on her Instagram Story at the time: “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…” wrote Hailey. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

“They’ve come a long way and are in a really great place right now,” a source gave an update on the couple's situation.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Announce Pregnancy

The couple announced in a joint Instagram post on Thursday (May 9) where the couple was renewing their vows in an open field. Justin acted as the cameraman getting glam shots of his wife dressed in an all-white lace outfit that revealed Hailey's growing baby bump.

“They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed,” the source says. “They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out. They shared with family and close friends early on. It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy [it] for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed.”

According to reports, Hailey was six months pregnant at the time of the reveal. They decided to keep the pregnancy under wraps and only told close family and friends.

“They shared with family and close friends early on. It was important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed though,” the source told the outlet. “They asked their friends to not share until they were ready to announce.”

Hailey and Justin got married in a courthouse wedding in 2018 and the following year they had a ceremony in 2019.