Haiti and Mexico lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Haiti-Mexico prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Haiti continues its successful run by extending its unbeaten streak in the Gold Cup. Down 0-1 in the game against Qatar, Haiti managed to squeeze goals in the injury-time periods of each half to tally a 2-1 win.

Mexico is also building a streak of wins and clean sheets after getting a 4-0 victory against Honduras. The Mexicans are expected to be the group-toppers in Group B, which also features guest country Qatar.

Here are the Haiti-Mexico soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Haiti-Mexico Odds

Haiti: +800

Mexico: -370

Draw: +420

Over 2.5 Goals: -166

Under 2.5 Goals: +120

How to Watch Haiti vs. Mexico

TV: Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, ViX, Univision, Univision NOW

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, TUDN App, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Bet365, CONCACAF App

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

Why Haiti Can Beat Mexico

Haiti is ranked 87th in the world rankings by FIFA. The Red and Blue are ahead of Curacao, Uganda, Syria, and Luxembourg. They fall behind Jordan, Bahrain, and Zambia on the ladder. Haiti is also the sixth-best team in the CONCACAF index, behind Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Canada, and Panama.

Les Grenadiers are set to make their return to competitive action this weekend and will hope they can replicate the strong performance they showed in the just-concluded CONCACAF Nations League. They did just that in a 2-1 win against Qatar, where they had 50% ball possession, but converted two goals in 15 total shots, four corner kicks, and two big chances in 99 minutes on the pitch. Duckens Nazon and Frantzdy Pierrot scored the goals for the Haitians, while Carnejy Antoine tallied the assist to Pierrot.

Haiti is on a brilliant six-game winning streak and is undefeated in their last seven matches. La Sélection Nationale is hoping to improve on their previous term’s record when they failed to find a way out of the group stage which included the USA, Canada, and Martinique, scoring only three goals in three games.

The team led by Spanish manager Gabriel Calderon Pellegrino will be building on their momentum. The Grenadiers hope to replicate their 2019 run when they reached as far as the semifinals, where they lost to the future-triumphant, Mexico (0-1). Haiti has kept a clean sheet in three of the past six games, giving up five goals in the process.

Duckens Nazon is expected to get the keys to the offense. In 50 caps for Haiti, he has 26 goals and he has also blasted 18 goals in 32 games for Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia. Frantzdy Pierrot, Wilde-Donald Guerrier, and Carnejy Antoine are the other serviceable forwards for the team, who have combined for 35 goals. Derrick Etienne will be a focal point in the midfield and he will be adding to his seven goals for the national team. Jeppe Simonsen, Bryan Alceus, and Leverton Pierre are also the other footballers to look out for in the team.

Why Mexico Can Beat Haiti

Mexico is ranked 15th in the World FIFA rankings, trailing the nations Morocco, Switzerland, USA, and Germany. El Tri is the second-best nation in the CONCACAF index. Mexico is also an 11-time champion of its tourney, winning the Gold Cup eight times and claiming three CONCACAF titles before this format started in 1991.

The Mexicans are adamant about getting back the trophy after the Americans beat them in the 2021 campaign, as well as in the recent CONCACAF Nations League. Mexico did extremely well in their first game in the group against Honduras. El Tri got 54% ball possession, 17 total shots, six shots on target, and four corner kicks in the win. Luis Romo bagged a brace in the first 23 minutes of the game, while Orbelin Pineda and Luis Chavez scored in the second half. Jesus Gallardo and Henry Martin also got assists in the game.

Mexico is led by interim manager Jamie Lozano. The team will play without Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga who have both been suspended for additional games after being sent off during Mexico's loss to the United States in Concacaf Nations League semifinals. Carlos Acevedo withdrew due to injury and was replaced by José Antonio Rodríguez. Alexis Vega and Sebastián Córdova also withdrew due to injury and were replaced by Roberto Alvarado and Diego Lainez. Already without key players and with pressure rising by the day, El Tri is a team that needs to win the entire tournament but that could be tough for them considering their inconsistency.

The Mexicans do not have their premier roster in place for this event but have more talent than Honduras. Strikers Henry Martin and Santiago Gimenez and midfielders Uriel Antuna and Orbelin Pineda are all capable scorers; all four players have combined for 26 goals for Mexico. Martin led Liga MX in both goals (24) and assists (10) during the 2022-23 seasons with Club America. Aside from these four, Edson Alvarez will be someone else with a focus on them, who has 10 goals in 98 appearances for Ajax.

Final Haiti-Mexico Prediction & Pick

Mexico intends to be the group favorite and will not lose momentum heading into the game. El Tri will replicate the same result last game, and they will dominate Les Bicolores with a lot of goals.

