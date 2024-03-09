Plenty of horror franchises have found their way from the big screen to the TV screen, from Scream to Friday the 13th, and Halloween is set to be the latest to make that jump. While it is not clear what the overall creative direction for Michael Myers' television debut will look like, one boss over at Miramax sees it as a chance to give the series a “creative reset.”
Marc Helwig, Miramax's head of worldwide television, said the Halloween TV series won't tie itself down to any of the franchise's more recent film entries and instead take it back to its roots for a fresh start, according to Deadline.
“The foundation of it is the original film, the John Carpenter movie, the characters of that film, and perhaps a group of characters that we haven’t really focused on that much in recent film versions or even in a number of them,” Helwig told the outlet. “It’s a creative reset completely and going back to the original film, as opposed to spinning out of any of the more recent film adaptations.”
He added that the series is considered a “big priority” for Miramax has already been put on a “fast track” as the studio works to put it together. This includes finding a lead writer and forming the creative team for the series, neither of which had been found yet according to Helwig.
The Halloween TV series is being developed by Miramax in collaboration with Trancas International Film in the hopes it can be a springboard to a larger, shared cinematic universe spread across film and TV. Trancas previously worked with Miramax and Blumhouse on 2018's Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends.
The Halloween TV series is in pre-production at Miramax.