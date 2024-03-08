Despite Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega leaving Scream 7, Mason Gooding thinks it'll still happen.
Talking to Variety, Gooding believes a seventh film will be made regardless of the Barrera and Ortega exits. “If it could make money, I guarantee you, they'll make it,” Gooding said.
He continued, “It's one of those things where you wait to hear from the people that make the big decisions.”
Mason Gooding is a young star who first gained notoriety for her role in Ballers. He would go on to star in TV series like Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Star Trek: Picard, Love, Victor, and How I Met Your Father. In 2019, Gooding made his film debut starring in Olivia Wilde's Booksmart. His other film credits include Moonshot and Fall.
The Scream franchise
In 2022, after over a decade away from the big screen, the Scream franchise returned. Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett assembled a new cast for a new generation. Gooding was included in the ensemble, which also featured Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.
However, after two successful installments — the fifth film made nearly $140 million worldwide and the sixth film made nearly $170 million one year later — the seventh film is in flux. Barrera was dropped from the project after social media posts about the Israel-Hamas conflict. Shortly after, Ortega also dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. Christopher Landon, who was set to helm the project, also dropped out.
But as Gooding noted, the franchise has been a huge hit in recent years. Scream 7 is an inevitability at this point. Whether the likes of Gooding stars in it is a whole different issue.