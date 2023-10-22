Hampton University football falls flat on their face for the third straight week, losing 47-3 to #7 Delaware. In their last two games, Hampton has been outscored 108-13. The Pirates have allowed a combined 579 rushing yards, 436 passing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, and three passing touchdowns to Monmouth and Delaware.

It's important to note that the Pirates have played their last couple games without their best playmakers. Elijah Burris, one of the lead rushers in the CAA, missed his second game in a row. Darran Butts, another league leader in rushing yards and yards per game, was out against Delaware. The Pirates also started backup quarterback Jared Lewis in place of Chris Zellous.

Hampton started with the ball, but immediately punted it away. Delaware, aided by an unnecessary roughness and pass interference call, threatened the red zone. Blue Hen running back Marcus Yarns punched in an eight yard touchdown run to give Delaware a 7-0 lead.

On Hampton's next possession, the offense got going just a little bit. Lewis completed a 31-yard pass to receiver Dorrian Moultrie, who tip-toed his way inbounds before being pushed out. Unfortunately for the Pirates, the drive stalled outside of field goal range.

When the Pirates punted the ball away, the punt team must have assumed that the returner, Jourdan Townsend, would call for a fair catch. None of the players ran with much urgency and refrained from touching Townsend. Townsend, however, did not call for the fair catch. Instead, he ran for an 88-yard punt return touchdown.

Hampton responded with yet another 3-and-out. Without Burris, Butts, and Zellous, the offense looked totally listless. Stuffed runs, errant throws, and dropped balls crushed any progress the Pirates might have made. Tymere Robinson, the third-string running back, was the only bright spot in Hampton's offense.

Meanwhile, the Delaware Blue Hens continued to demonstrate why they ranked seventh in the FCS. Quarterback Zach Marker continued the next drive with a 59-yard dart to his favorite target Townsend. Though the drive stalled in the red zone, forcing them to kick a field goal, Delaware immediately got the ball back from another Hampton 3-and-out.

The Pirates nearly got their first stop against Delaware due to two straight holding calls, but Marker got most of the last yardage back on a 26-yard pass to Townsend. Yarns finished the possession with another touchdown, extending the lead to 24-0.

Unsurprisingly, Hampton's next possession resulted in a 3-and-out. The Blue Hens cruised down the field and got their fourth touchdown courtesy of an 18-yard run from Marker.

Hampton's best drive came at the end of the second quarter. Robinson broke off a 35 yard run to get the Pirates outside Delaware's 20-yard line. A completion to tight end TK Paisant put Hampton at the 10-yard line. They could not, however, capitalize on the drive's momentum due to a false start. Hampton settled for a 30-yard field goal, their only points of the game.

The second half followed the same script as the first. Hampton's defense continued to let up big plays against both the run and the pass. The offense continued to stay rudderless. In fact, they switched to redshirt junior Malcolm Mays at quarterback to start the second half, though the move bore no fruit.

Delaware's playmakers filled up the stat sheet. Zach Marker completed 17 of his 28 passes, racking up 239 yards and a touchdown. Backup Nick Minicucci got some burn as well, completing four of his six attempts for 51 yards and a touchdown.

The Blue Hens' running attack wasn't as great as the aerial assault, but it was extremely efficient. Kyron Cumby led Delaware with seven carries for 70 yards.

Jourdan Townsend led all receivers with three catches for 88 yards, though five other Blue Hen receivers also had three catches.

Hampton quarterback Jared Lewis threw for just 47 yards on 4-15 passing. Malcolm Mays completed just one of his five passing attempts for 26 yards.

Tymere Robinson was basically the entire Pirate offense. He turned his 20 carries into 119 yards. Dorrian Moultrie led Hampton's receives with a single catch for 31 yards.

Now 3-4 on the season, the Pirates will look to reach .500 against the 1-6 North Carolina A&T Aggies. Hampton hosts the Aggies during their homecoming on Oct. 28. The game kicks off at 2:00 p.m.