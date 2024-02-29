Hampton University's Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Maurice Pierce will be on national television with an appearance on ESPN's First Take. Pierce is getting recognized for his hard work and success across decades of service with Hampton.
Pierce has spent over 20 years with the Hampton track and field and cross country programs. He spent 10 years just as the head coach for the Lady Pirates track and cross country teams before overseeing both the men's and women's teams. Pierce has been the Director of Track and Field for the past twelve years.
Pierce, a native of Newport News, VA, graduated from Norfolk State in 1996. As a student and a graduate, he was a volunteer assistant with the Spartans. In 1998, he become the assistant coach at Maryland Eastern Shore for a season before coming to Hampton a year later. Pierce then spent three years as the assistant women's track coach. In 2002, he assumed his first head coaching position as the head women's coach for both track and cross country.
The Lady Pirates were wildly successful under Pierce's direct coaching from 2002 to 2011. They won seven straight MEAC indoor track and field championships and eight total. The outdoor team was also very successful, bringing back seven total MEAC championships.
The women's cross country team brought home four MEAC championships in 2004, 2006, 2010, and 2011. In 2012, Pierce became the director of track and field at the university, and, despite the shift to the Big South in 2019, the championships kept rolling in. Over his career, Pierce has coached six Olympian athletes across five different Olympic Games.