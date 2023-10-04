Hampton University's head coach Robert Prunty gave his weekly CAA press conference on Oct. 2. The nearly nine-minute conference focused mainly on the Pirate's 31-14 victory over the Richmond Spiders last week.

To start the conference, Prunty was quick to give credit to his coaching staff and the players. He reiterated that point multiple times. He was also deeply respectful of Richmond and complimented them repeatedly.

“We just made a few more plays than they did,” Prunty said. “That's a very good football team over there.”

The head coach was pleased with their young players on both sides of the ball. The team itself is very young, as is emblematic in their play caller.

In just the 5th start of his career, quarterback Chris Zellous threw 24-34 for 256 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were on the ground.

“I think [Zellous] is starting to play with better poise,” Prunty said. “He's starting to understand the offense better, and he's starting to read the defense better.”

Wide receiver Romon Copeland also drew effusive praise from his head coach. He finished last week with five catches for 88 yards.

Despite being undersized at just 5'9″ and 165 pounds, Prunty described his receiver as “one of those undersized guys that plays like he's seven feet tall.”

Towards the end of the conference, Prunty gave insight into his film study of Campbell University. Clearly not intimidated by their 2-3 record, Hampton's head coach listed the multiple strengths of their upcoming opponent.

“I think they're the most athletic team we've faced so far. Their quarterback is phenomenal. He can run around, and I've seen him throwing out routes to the other side of the field. We're gonna have to do something to try to contain him.”

Prunty continued, “The running backs run hard. #5, the receiver [Jalen Kelsey], I think he has NFL speed. The O-line is huge, I think they're probably averaging 6'6′ 320 pounds. They're so athletic on defense.”

“We're gonna have our work cut out for us once they put it all together, and I just hope it doesn't happen against us.

The Fighting Camels come to Hampton University on Saturday, Oct. 7. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. and will air on FloFootball.