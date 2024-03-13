Hampton Lady Pirates' senior guard Camryn Hill receives recognition for a tremendous season, earning All-CAA Third Team honors. She is the only player on both the women's and men's teams at Hampton to receive an end-of-the-year award in the conference.
March 12, 2024
After transferring from Oral Roberts in 2022, Hill had the best years of her career at Hampton. Although the Lady Pirates struggled mightily this season, Hill recorded personal bests. She averaged a team-leading 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks. She improved drastically from the free throw line, jumping from 68.7% to 85.0% in 2023-24. Hill's improvement showed in her playing time as well. Last season, she started in just 13 of her 28 games. This year, however, she started in each of the 26 games she played.
The most prolific scorer on Hampton's roster, Camryn Hill scored over 15 points on 12 separate occasions. In her best game of the season against the College of Charleston, Hill dropped 30 points, seven rebounds, and made four three-pointers.
Hampton's women's basketball team had one of their worst seasons in recent history. The Lady Pirates won just three games, a drastic decline from their 12-18 record last year. After starting out the year 0-14, they secured their first win of the season against UNC Wilmington on Jan. 21. They now head into the CAA Tournament as they match up against Hofstra on March 13 at 2:00 p.m. The Lady Pirates have had significant success against Hofstra this season, winning both of their matchups on Jan. 28 and March 1.