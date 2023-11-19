Harold and Kumar could be returning to the big screen sooner rather than later according to the franchise's creators.

It has been well over ten years since audiences got to enjoy the misadventures of Harold and Kumar on the big screen, but according to the series' creators, a new film could become a reality sooner rather than later.

Writing and directing Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg shared the update about a potential Harold and Kumar 4 during an interview for their new Netflix series Obliterated, according to Comicbook. The duo said they had spoken to series stars Kal Penn and John Cho, both of whom were said to be interested in returning, and it was “something we're all determined to do.”

“Well, first of all, we are dying to make another one,” the films' creators said. “We're all talking about making another one. It's really just a matter of time. It's figuring out when it could all fit into all of our schedules.”

“We just need to find the time to do it,” Hurwitz and Schlossberg added.

Harold & Kumar writers confirm a 4th installment is on it’s way pic.twitter.com/KRiUKR5gWu — Pubity (@pubity) November 19, 2023

Penn has previously expressed his desire to do a fourth film, echoing Hurwitz and Schlossberg's point about trying to line up everyone's schedules. In addition, Penn said a fourth film would present an interesting challenge for where to take the characters as they were both family men by the end of the third entry.

The series kicked off with 2004's Harold and Kumar go to White Castle, which was a hit at its release for its crass comedy and subversion racial stereotypes. It spawned two sequels with 2008's Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay and 2011's A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas.

A follow-up animated series was reportedly in the works for Cartoon Network's Adult Swim in 2014, but it was ultimately never produced.

Cho and Penn would use the series springboards for their own careers, with both finding success both in and outside of the entertainment world. Penn, specifically, would work at the White House as an Associate director in the Office of Public Engagement for the Obama administration between 2009 and 2011.