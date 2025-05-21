Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark made history once again on Tuesday night. However, the Fever were defeated by Brittney Griner and the Atlanta Dream by a final score of 91-90. The competitive game saw Atlanta emerge victorious, spoiling yet another quality performance from Clark.

The Fever guard scored 27 points and also recorded 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals. According to FeverStats, Clark now has the most games in the history of the WNBA with 25 or more points and 10 or more assists.

Additionally, Clark is now tied with Courtney Vandersloot for the most 20-point and 10-assist games with 10. However, it took Vandersloot 430 games to reach that mark, while it has only taken Clark 42 contests, per ClutchPoints.

In other words, Caitlin Clark is pretty good at this basketball thing. She is already establishing herself as one of the best players in the league. Clark is also among the most popular WNBA players.

As mentioned, however, it was the Dream who emerged victorious on Tuesday night. Griner led the way with 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block. She is already proving to be a tremendous addition for the Dream. Rhyne Howard added 20 points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds in the winning effort.

The Fever had multiple shot opportunities in the final seconds of the game while trailing by one point. Indiana was unable to connect on the shot attempts, though. The home fans were left discouraged as a result. Nevertheless, the Fever have still started the season strong for the most part.

What's next for Caitlin Clark and the Fever?

The Fever will attempt to jump back into the win column as soon as possible. They will receive their next opportunity in their first road clash of the '25 season on Thursday in a matchup with the Dream in Atlanta. The Fever will then return home to host the New York Liberty on Saturday.

Their next two games will be challenging without question. Atlanta features a talented roster while New York won the 2024 WNBA Finals. It will be interesting to see if Indiana can rebound from Tuesday's defeat despite the challenging upcoming schedule.