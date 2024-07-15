Harry Kane has admitted that England had a “tired mentality” during their painful Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain. A late goal shattered their dreams, leaving the Three Lions and their fans heartbroken.

In the final in Berlin, England fought hard to get back into the game. Cole Palmer came off the bench and scored to equalize after Nico Williams' opening goal for Spain. Despite their efforts, England couldn't control the match. Spain dominated possession and scored a dramatic winner through Mikel Oyarzabal in the 86th minute.

Kane was on the bench by that point, having been substituted earlier. As England's captain, he spoke to BBC Sport after the match. He said, “We just didn’t quite keep the same intensity and pressure after scoring or keep the ball well enough. It is the last stage of the tournament; there are a lot of tired legs and tired mentality there. We just struggled and then got caught with the ball in behind. It is down to big moments — we had a big moment at the end where they cleared one off the line, it could have been different, but for now it is really disappointing.”

Key moments in the final

England had a few crucial moments late in the game. Declan Rice's late header was saved, and Dani Olmo cleared Marc Guehi’s follow-up off the line. These missed opportunities added to the frustration and disappointment of the team and their supporters.

This defeat means that England has now lost in back-to-back European Championship finals. Harry Kane expressed his feelings about this missed opportunity. He said, “It’s an opportunity missed. It’s not easy to get to these finals. It takes unbelievable resilience and character to get to where we are, but ultimately, you take the opportunity when it comes, and we haven’t done it again. It’s extremely painful; it’s going to hurt for a long, long time. It’s disappointing that we couldn’t win it for Gareth. We wanted so badly to win it for him.”

Kane, who plays for Bayern Munich, was eager to win a major trophy. His wait for a significant piece of silverware continues, adding to his personal frustration. By the time England plays again, Kane will have returned to his club duties in a Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland on September 7.

England's loss is a tough pill to swallow. The team showed great resilience and character throughout the tournament but fell short at the final hurdle. Fans and players alike will feel the sting of this defeat for a long time.

Reflections and the road ahead for England

The Euro 2024 final defeat has left a mark on the team, but there are lessons to be learned. England's journey to the final demonstrated their potential and strength. The experience gained by the players can be invaluable for future tournaments. The challenge now is to build on this experience and come back stronger.

Kane's leadership and honesty in addressing the team's issues are crucial. Acknowledging the “tired mentality” and moments, when intensity dropped, is the first step in addressing these challenges. The team's focus will now shift to recovering and preparing for the next opportunity to compete on the international stage.

Gareth Southgate and his coaching staff will reflect on the tournament to identify areas for improvement. Fans' support remains strong, and their belief in the team's potential is unwavering. England has a blend of experienced players and young talents who can drive the team forward.

England's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain was a heartbreaking moment for the team and their supporters. Despite their efforts and determination, they couldn't secure the win. Harry Kane's reflections on the match highlight the challenges they faced and the bitter disappointment of coming so close yet again. As the team looks ahead, they will aim to learn from this experience and come back stronger in future competitions. The journey continues, and with resilience and hard work, England hopes to turn future opportunities into triumphs.