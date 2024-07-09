Harry Kane, the star forward for Bayern Munich and captain of the England national team, has come under intense criticism during Euro 2024, reported by GOAL. Some fans and experts are questioning his form and impact on the pitch, comparing his recent performances to a struggling Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite scoring two goals in the tournament, Harry Kane's overall performances have left much to be desired. In the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland, Kane was taken off in the 109th minute, with England still hunting for a decisive goal. This substitution highlighted his lack of impact in key moments, drawing criticism from fans and experts alike.

O’Hara's criticism on Harry Kane



Former Premier League player Jamie O’Hara did not mince words when assessing Kane's display. O'Hara likened Kane to Cristiano Ronaldo, who also had a disappointing tournament with Portugal, failing to score a single goal and being eliminated by France. O’Hara’s main argument is that Kane is being kept on the pitch based on his name and reputation rather than his current form.

Just as Ronaldo faced criticism for his performances and the decision to keep him in the starting lineup, Kane is now in a similar position. O’Hara believes Gareth Southgate, England’s manager, is hesitant to drop Kane despite his sluggish displays, hoping the striker might still deliver a crucial goal. However, O’Hara argues that this strategy is flawed and that other players might deserve a chance to shine.

O’Hara suggested that Southgate should consider starting Ivan Toney or Ollie Watkins instead of Kane. He emphasized that these players could offer more energy and movement in attack, which Kane has been lacking. “England had more problems with Harry Kane up front against Switzerland. He was non-existent. It’s like having Cristiano Ronaldo in the team – he’s only there because of his name,” O'Hara stated in an interview with Grosvenor Sport.

One of the primary concerns raised by O’Hara is Kane’s physical fitness. He described the forward as “laboured” and “lazy,” highlighting a noticeable lack of movement and effort in front of goal. “There has to be a conversation about him not playing against the Netherlands – he looks laboured, lazy, he’s not making runs into the box and he’s not busting a gut to score goals anymore,” O’Hara added.

The importance of Harry Kane at Euro 2024

O’Hara acknowledged that one of the reasons for keeping Kane on the pitch was his penalty-taking ability. However, he pointed out that England now has several reliable penalty-takers, reducing the need to rely solely on Kane for spot-kick duties. This further strengthens the argument for giving other forwards a chance to prove themselves.

As England prepares to face the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final, all eyes will be on Southgate's team selection. Will he stick with Kane, hoping for a return to form, or will he take a bold step and give another striker the nod? The decision could be pivotal for England’s chances of progressing to their second consecutive European Championship final.

If Kane is selected to play, he will be under immense pressure to deliver a performance that silences his critics. A strong showing against the Netherlands could reaffirm his status as England's leading striker and boost the team's morale. Conversely, another lackluster display might lead to increased calls for change.

The debate over Harry Kane's role in England's Euro 2024 campaign highlights the challenges of managing star players in major tournaments. While his reputation and past achievements speak volumes, recent performances have raised valid concerns. As England prepares for their semi-final clash with the Netherlands, Southgate's decisions will be scrutinized, and Kane will be eager to prove his worth on the big stage.