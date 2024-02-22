Discover the mystery surrounding a £7,200 statue of Harry Kane, hidden for years after thwarted installation plans in Waltham Forest.

Reports of a clandestine £7,200 statue of Harry Kane have emerged, shedding light on its mysterious fate after years of secrecy. The statue, commissioned by Waltham Forest Council in 2019, portrays the England captain seated on a bench, paying homage to his roots in Chingford. Despite initial plans for its installation at Chingford Overground Station, Transport for London intervened following a risk assessment, derailing the project.

Funding for the statue was greenlit by Conservative councilors Emma Best and Roy Berg of Chingford's Endlebury ward. Still, subsequent attempts to relocate it to nearby Ridgeway Park were met with obstacles, the reasons for which remain undisclosed. Best revealed her efforts to find the statue a new home, underscoring the challenges in securing a suitable location.

Kane's departure from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich last summer raised questions about the potential for a statue at his boyhood club. While Kane downplayed the significance of statues in shaping his career, a spokesperson expressed hope that the Waltham Forest Council's tribute would be unveiled in the “coming months,” emphasizing Kane's status as England and Tottenham's all-time leading goal scorer.

Amidst the statue's saga, Kane's prolific goal-scoring form at Bayern Munich has continued unabated, with 29 goals, including 25 in 22 Bundesliga appearances. However, despite his exploits, Bayern's recent struggles on the pitch culminated in the announcement of manager Thomas Tuchel's impending departure at the end of the season. As Bayern languishes eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the title race, the club braces for a transition period, while the fate of Kane's statue serves as a symbolic reminder of the complexities inherent in commemorating sporting legends.