Bonnie Wright, best known for her portrayal of Ginny Weasley in the iconic “Harry Potter” film series, recently delighted her fans by sharing a first look at her newborn child. The actress, who has kept her personal life relatively private, took to social media to introduce her bundle of joy to the world.

Wright, now 32 years old, posted a heartwarming photo on her Instagram account, featuring the picture of her adorable baby boy named Elio Ocean Wright Lococo. In the caption, she expressed her joy and gratitude for this new chapter in her life. “So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding,” the actress said. Fans and fellow celebrities alike flooded the comments section with congratulations and well-wishes. One fan commented a cheeky “AH!! ANOTHER WEASLEY?!?”

Since her debut as Ginny Weasley in the “Harry Potter” film series, Bonnie Wright has continued to pursue her passion for filmmaking and activism. She has worked on various projects as both an actress and director, and her dedication to environmental causes has earned her recognition and respect beyond her acting career.

Fans of the beloved film series were overjoyed to see their favorite Weasley sibling embark on this new journey of motherhood ever since getting married to Andrew Lococo last March. The outpouring of support and affection on social media is a testament to the lasting impact that “Harry Potter” and its cast have had on generations of fans around the world.