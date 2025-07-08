Amy Luciani has confirmed what many fans suspected. The reality star and rapper revealed that she and Dwight Howard are officially separated, per Vibe. In a statement to The Shade Room, Luciani said, “Although it is true, I am not sure how it got out to the public. Still wrapping my head around a lot. Although I know it won’t happen, I hope the public can give us grace and privacy right now.”

The statement comes shortly after Howard admitted on The Breakfast Club that he and Luciani were legally married. Asked directly by Jess Hilarious if they had tied the knot, Howard responded, “We are,” before adding that he tries to keep that part of his life out of the spotlight. “Just keep that side of my life private so everybody ain’t got nothing to say. Keep that private and keep it moving.”

Still, privacy became harder to maintain as rumors swirled. Things took a turn when court documents revealed that Luciani filed for divorce in Georgia on July 1. She used her legal name, Amber Rose, in the filing and cited the marriage as “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for reconciliation.” She also asked for alimony and a fair division of assets and property.

From low-key love to public split

Howard and Luciani went public with their relationship in December, when they shared engagement photos on Instagram. In a now-deleted caption, Luciani wrote, “Met you and ain’t stop smiling since Superman.” The two formally married on January 11, a detail confirmed in the divorce paperwork.

The separation comes less than seven months after the wedding and only weeks after Howard opened up about the union on air. While they had been seen as a power couple on the rise, the quick unraveling has left fans stunned.

Luciani appeared on Seasons 11 and 12 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and dropped her debut album Amy’s World in 2023. Howard, a former NBA champion and eight-time All-Star, now plays in the BIG3 League. As of now, he has not commented on the divorce filing.