Cardi B and Stefon Diggs just went public with their romance last month, but the rapper's latest move on social media has fans wondering about their relationship status.

As fans wait for Cardi's highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, her supporters noticed that her posts with the New England Patriots wide receiver are no longer on her Instagram page. After months of speculation, the Grammy-winning rapper shared a photo from her Memorial Day weekend, where she celebrated on a yacht with Diggs.

Cardi B goes official with NFL star Stefon Diggs during her ongoing Offset divorce drama, sharing romantic yacht photos and fun moments from their six-month milestone! https://t.co/4n724zx6Pm pic.twitter.com/EVEl6tPdtc — Rayne Boss (@Ray_Bit_Boss) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

As for Diggs, in his recent photo dumps he's included photos of Cardi and now they are no longer on his page. He also has turned his comment section off but not before fans asked where the photos of Cardi went.

“Where is the picture w/ Cardi ?! What’s going on ?” one fan asked.

Some fans suggested Cardi removed the photo due to the rollout of her upcoming album but it doesn't exactly explain why Diggs would want to remove them as well. While the pictures of one another are removed from their respective accounts, there is room for a possible reconciliation (if needed) since they still follow one another on Instagram.

Cardi posted on her Instagram Story on Sunday as she is abroad for Paris Fashion Week and has been showcasing her daring looks online. She decided to speak about her time in Paris and not address potential breakup rumors.

“In the past 72 hours, if you could count the time that we’ve slept… I think me, 6,” she said via her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 6 per Us Weekly. “That’s why I don’t want to hear no complaining from no f***ing body because I’m working my ass off. But I want this s*** f***ing bad.”

Cardi B Shares What She Loves About Stefon Diggs

Prior to breakup rumors, the romance between Diggs and Cardi were going strong. The two were seen out together as they enjoyed watching the New York Knicks face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, at Madison Square Garden. Most recently, they were in Paris together where Cardi shared that Diggs rented them a castle for their day.

In her lastest release, she referred to Diggs on “Outside.”

“Heard them Patriots got them n****s, let me in the locker room/And some ladies out in Vegas, A'ja Wil', what's poppin', boo?” she rapped.

Shortly after the two became hard-launched their relationship, Cardi spoke about the damage her previous relationship with her ex-husband Offset. She filed for divorce in July 2024 after seven years together. The couple also share three children: Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 10 months.

“I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” she told her fans on X last month. “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

While getting to know someone is a new journey for Cardi she seemed to be enhoying the process.

“Dating is new to me,” and “it took a long time for me to open up to somebody,” she said.

“I went through a lot of f—ing trauma,” the rapper said. “And I had to learn myself. Before I even got with somebody, I had to learn myself. I had to come at peace with myself, and I had to shed a lot of f—ing tears so I could finally be like, ‘Yeah, I'm feeling good.’ And I'm sharing that.”