Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes did not come to play with their Fourth of July festivities. The couple who got married in 2022 hosted the holiday party in Miami on a massive yacht in photos obtained by TMZ.

The Mahomes were celebrating a friend's birthday as well as the holiday and dressed in red, white, and blue. Brittany opted for a blue one-piece and white linen pants, and Patrick wore a white tank and blue shorts. The couple, along with their friends, wore a “1995” trucker hat.

Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate The Fourth of July With Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes?

It's possible that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hung out with the Mahomes for the holiday since the singer did not throw her infamous Fourth of July bash. Swift usually holds a large party at her Rhode Island mansion but this year she opted not to.

It makes sense why Swift decided to have a low-key celebration this year since the last time she threw a party was in 2023. That year, the singer kept her circle small and just had her best friends, Selena Gomez, Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim to attend.

Last year, the singer had no time to throw a party as she was in Europe for her international leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour. Kelce even joined her on a couple of stops while he was in his offseason.

A reason why Swift could have wanted to keep her celebration private is because her relationship with Kelce is evolving and they are prioritizing one another in this next chapter.

“It’s been a turning point for their relationship in a lot of ways,” a source told People. “They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis.”

“Taylor and Travis are soaking up every minute of this slower season together,” the source continued. “They’ve been splitting their time between New York, Nashville, and a few quiet getaways, just enjoying each other’s company without all the usual chaos. This kind of downtime is rare for both of them, and it’s really allowed their bond to deepen.”

The couple also has been receiving some backlash as some people on social media suggest they have become “attention seekers” due to their latest outings as a couple. However, Kelce denied those allegations.

“It gets thrown out there, like we’re trying to seek attention every now and then,” Kelce said on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “We’re just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games, kinda introducing her to some more of the sports world.”

The couple is taking some time to slow down as Kelce preps for his 13th season in the NFL. An insider shared that Swift is extra excited for this season as this is the first time in the duration of their relationship that she is not on tour and can solely focus on supporting Kelce.