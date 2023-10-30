It's been 21 years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone was released. And also, Christmas is a little more than a month away.

How are the two related? You didn't ask? I'll answer anyway.

There's that scene, on Christmas morning, when little orphan Harry exclaims incredulously, “I've got presents!”

The one present he receives came with a note that said, “Your father left this in my possession before he died. It is time it was returned to you. Use it well.”

Harry only finds out later in the book that it was Dumbledore who sent it to him. But the question at the time was, “How did Harry end up with the invisibility cloak?”

To answer that question, we'll have to go into The Boy Who Lived's family tree — the paternal side.

The Potter Family

We know his parents are James Potter and Lily Evans.

James Fleamont Potter, to be exact. James' parents are Fleamont Potter and Euphemia Potter (née Quinn). Not much is known about Harry's paternal grandmother. Fleamont, however, invented the Sleakeazy Hair Potion, according to the Harry Potter Wiki.

Fleamont's father, and Harry's great-grandfather, is Henry Potter, a member of the Wizengamot from 1913 to 1921. The Wizengamot was wizard-ing Britain's high court of law and parliament, the precursor to the Ministry of Magic. I couldn't find his wife's name or any other information about her.

I'm going to sound like a broken record, but again, from Henry's immediate ancestors do not appear in any of the family trees I've encountered. I found two who may or may not be his direct ancestors, but I can't be certain so let's just go to what I do know.

Hardwin Potter is Henry's many-times over great-grandfather, and is the inspiration of the titular wizard in the story The Wizard and the Hopping Pot. That story is found in The Tales of Beedle the Bard.

Sticks, stones and a piece of cloth

This is where it gets interesting, especially if you're just a casual reader. Hardwin married Iolanthe Potter (née Peverell) of Godric's Hollow. She was Ignotus Peverell‘s eldest granddaughter. The Tale of the Three Brothers was said to be based on the Peverell brothers and Ignotus was the youngest.

In the book Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, chapter 21, that was the story Hermione read from the book Xenophilius Lovegood had given them when they asked him about the symbol, the Deathly Hallows.

If you've only seen the movie, that's fine; no judgment. I only say that to remind you of the beautiful animation akin to shadow puppetry to tell the story of the brothers.

Even though we're really interested in Ignotus, let's take a quick jaunt down memory lane.

The three brothers, having crossed the bridge they conjured to bypass a deep and treacherous river, meet the enraged spirit of Death. Death pretended to congratulate the brothers and awards them gifts of their choice.

Antioch, the eldest and a combative man, asked for the most powerful wand ever. He was given the Elder Wand.

Cadmus, the middle and an arrogant man, wanted to humiliate death so he asked for the power to resurrect the dead. He was given the Resurrection Stone.

Ignotus, the youngest and described as humble and wise yet untrusting, asked for a way for him to leave without Death following him. Death reluctantly gave him his own invisible cloak.

And as Ignotus' eldest granddaughter, Iolanthe inherited his Invisibility Cloak. When she married Hardwin, she told him that it was a family heirloom meant to be kept secret. He honored her wishes and the cloak was passed down to the eldest Potter child of every generation.

Which brings us back to how little orphaned Harry ended up with one of the most sought after magical relics in the entire Wizarding World.