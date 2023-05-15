The Harry Potter franchise is a rare gem in the film industry, with all of its movies considered pretty good. Despite over a decade passing since the last film hit theaters and 15 years since the last book was released, the Harry Potter universe remains as strong as ever. From elaborate theme parks to video games and highly re-readable novels, the franchise has permeated every aspect of pop culture. But the story doesn’t end with the books, as Hollywood quickly jumped on the bandwagon, releasing the first film just a year after the fourth book hit the shelves. Remarkably, the Harry Potter film franchise was able to maintain a level of quality rarely found in movie series that extend beyond one or two films, let alone eight.

Given the franchise’s enduring popularity, the Harry Potter films are now being streamed on Max and playing on their new basic cable home at Syfy and USA. It’s the perfect time to revisit the films and rank them from worst to best, though it’s no easy feat given the consistently high standard of quality throughout.

8. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

The second installment of the Harry Potter franchise, The Chamber of Secrets, introduces us to new characters and concepts while exploring darker themes. Director Chris Columbus expands on the wizarding world he brought to life in the first film, but this time with a more complex and plot-heavy sequel. Although it’s not a bad film, it’s the most laborious of the eight.

Despite the delightful Weasley family and the introduction of Harry’s future love interest, Ginny, the film’s nearly three-hour runtime makes it feel like a slog at times. Columbus also touches on serious issues, such as the pureblood cause and Hogwarts’ dark history. However, the film’s dark storyline, which involves a giant basilisk petrifying muggle-born children, detracts from the magic of the franchise, making The Chamber of Secrets the least enjoyable of the series.

7. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

Deathly Hallows – Part 1 struggles to stand on its own as a complete movie due to its nature as only half of the story. The film follows Harry, Ron, and Hermione as they embark on a quest to find and destroy the remaining Horcruxes. While the first hour is engaging as the trio ventures into the muggle world, the film begins to drag in the second half. The story loses direction as the characters wander aimlessly and squabble with each other while searching for the Horcruxes.

The film’s focus on character conflict is essential to build the emotional impact of the second part, but it doesn’t make for a particularly exciting standalone film. Ultimately, Deathly Hallows – Part 1 feels like a necessary setup for the epic conclusion to the Harry Potter series.

6. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Goblet of Fire marks a turning point in the Harry Potter series, where the story takes a more mature tone, and director Mike Newell does justice to the source material. The film introduces a larger wizarding world, while simultaneously providing the audience with their first onscreen appearance of Voldemort, played by Ralph Fiennes. Newell also focuses on the burgeoning adolescence and romance among the teen characters, adding a new layer of drama.

However, while The Goblet of Fire is one of the best Potter novels in the series, the film adaptation falls slightly short. Some fans were disappointed by the exclusion of Winky, and the film lacks the cohesion of some of the other movies. Despite this, Newell’s direction adds a charming British energy to the film, making it an enjoyable watch for fans of the series.

5. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

David Yates takes the helm for the fifth film, Order of the Phoenix, and introduces a darker tone to the series. Harry Potter is struggling to convince his peers that Voldemort has indeed returned while dealing with his own personal turmoil as a Horcrux. The film touches on the corrupt nature of the Ministry of Magic, a more mature theme for the franchise.

But it’s the final battle between Dumbledore and Voldemort that steals the show, with stunning visuals and an emotional impact that leaves a lasting impression. Yates proves his talent for capturing the characters, themes, and action of the series, securing his place as the director for the remaining films.

4. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Many critics of the first Harry Potter film, Sorcerer’s Stone (Philosopher’s Stone for the purists), argue that it lacked the maturity and visual effects of the later films. However, it’s important to remember that the film was released in 2001 and set a new standard for box office success.

Despite not being as visually impressive as later entries, Sorcerer’s Stone deserves recognition for setting up the series so beautifully and establishing a solid foundation for the rest of the films. The film’s combination of charm and intelligence is present throughout, and director Chris Columbus captures the beginning of the lifelong bond between our three heroes flawlessly. The movie’s lighter tone is balanced by a grand finale that allows each character to shine, including Ron Weasley, who steals the show during a dramatic chess match.

3. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

David Yates’ second go at the Potter franchise was a balancing act of light and dark themes in Half-Blood Prince. The film gave us some much-needed romantic-comedy relief with Harry’s liquid luck, Ron and Hermione’s bickering, and Ginny and Harry’s first kiss. But, the movie’s levity was just a breather before it dove into some of the series’ darkest moments.

Yates deftly builds up to Dumbledore’s heartbreaking death, and the introduction of Horcruxes, and Snape’s “betrayal” without it feeling like a jarring shift in tone. His inclusion of Voldemort’s backstory is seamless and enhances the story’s impact. The result is a perfectly balanced film that toggles from humor to heartbreak, leaving the audience deeply moved.

2. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

The third movie in the Harry Potter series, The Prisoner of Azkaban, is often hailed as one of the franchise’s best. It introduced us to a whole new cast of characters, including Harry’s godfather Sirius Black and Professor Lupin. The movie’s importance to the series cannot be overstated as it set the creative direction and formula for the films that followed. This movie tackled the challenge of adapting increasingly lengthy books into satisfying feature films. The film succeeded in transforming Rowling’s words into a believable world through its stunning visuals, which included the Night Bus, the Time-Turner sequence, and the Whomping Willow. Lastly, who could forget the iconic scene where Hermione punches Draco Malfoy?

1. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

After the slow burn of Deathly Hallows – Part 1, Part 2 hits the ground running with non-stop action and emotional intensity. As the epic conclusion to the series, David Yates faced immense pressure to deliver a satisfying payoff to the beloved franchise, and he more than rises to the occasion. From heart-wrenching farewells to epic battles between good and evil, Deathly Hallows – Part 2 is a thrilling and satisfying conclusion that leaves no loose ends untied.