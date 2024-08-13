In just a few weeks, fans of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be able to play Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Those who have a PlayStation Plus subscription will be able to access the game for free, with some bonus perks, on Day One.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is set to be released on September 3, 2024, for the Digital Standard and Deluxe Editions on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The game will allow players to compete in Quidditch matches as one of four kinds of Quidditch players: Chaser, Seeker, Beater, and Keeper. With both single-player and multiplayer game modes, the game offers an immersive Quidditch experience that includes a variety of broomstick adventures and allows them to compete with friends. The game will feature cross-progression and crossplay.

The Physical Deluxe Edition will be available for PS4 and PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X a few months later on Nov. 8, 2024. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version will be released much later this holiday season.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be part of the September offering of PlayStation Plus. This means that between September 3 to 30, 2024, subscribers of PS Plus from at least the Essentials Tier will be able to download and play the game. These players will continue to have access to the game as long as they remain subscribed to PS Plus.

On top of getting a free version of the Standard Edition of Harry Potter; Quidditch Champions, players on PS Plus also get a Firebolt Supreme Broom Skin for free if they download the game within September.

Warner Bros. Games has so far revealed the three Triwizard Schools' pitches. Each Triwizard School gets one pitch as their home court in the game, one for Beauxbatons, one for Durmstrang, and of course, one for the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. All three pitches will be available to play on in the game's career mode.