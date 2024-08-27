Delaware State lost a tough battle in its week zero matchup against Hawaii this past weekend. The Hornets, who entered the game as clear underdogs (+8000 moneyline), made the Rainbow Warriors work hard for the win.

High winds affected both teams, contributing to a slow start. In addition to the weather, the Hornets missed their initial flight to Hawaii. Gary Terp of ESPN 1420 first reported the news, which was later confirmed by Delaware State to Stephen Tsai of the Star-Advertiser. The flight, scheduled for 10.5 hours from Dover to Honolulu, was delayed due to a “bus snafu,” Tsai reported.

Despite facing challenges, Delaware State prevented Hawaii from scoring in the second quarter and managed to close the gap to 7-14 with a 10-yard rushing touchdown by 6’1″ redshirt-sophomore quarterback Marqui Adams. Hawaii struggled offensively, gaining only 67 rushing yards and 72 passing yards by halftime.

After halftime, Hornets running back Jaden Sutton, a 6’1″ native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, scored a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 with 11:10 remaining in the third quarter. Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager responded with a 15-yard touchdown run. Schager later found Kentucky transfer Dekel Crowdus for his first touchdown reception as a Rainbow Warrior. Schager finished the game with a 50% completion rate, going 17 of 34 for 204 yards.

The Hornets failed to score again for the rest of the night, resulting in a final score of 35-14. Adams completed 60% of his passes, going 17 of 28 for 156 yards, and also rushed for a touchdown.

Delaware State will hit the road again to face the Sacred Heart Pioneers in Fairfield, Connecticut, for a Saturday night showdown on Aug. 31. The Pioneers are eager to start their season with a win after a disappointing 2-9 campaign last season.

Following this Saturday’s game, the Hornets will play their first home game against the Wagner University Seahawks, scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 14th.