It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Hawaii-Grand Canyon prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Hawaii-Grand Canyon.

The college basketball season bursts into action on Tuesday with a ton of interesting nonconference matchups and even a few conference games. This game between Hawaii and Grand Canyon won't receive top billing, but it is genuinely intriguing nonetheless.

Hawaii has lost only one game so far this season. The Rainbow Warriors' only defeat came against a blueblood, North Carolina, a week and a half ago. They have handled all of their other opponents. UH has to be pleased with how it has started the season. Every game against equal or lesser competition has been dealt with responsibly. This Grand Canyon game will offer a good measuring stick for this team and — given that it is being played in Phoenix — will test this team's ability to win away from home. The floor for this Hawaii team might be slightly higher than previously thought, but now we will begin to get a sense of where the ceiling is.

Grand Canyon has not had an especially strong start to its season, going 4-2 in six games. One of the losses was to its neighbors at Arizona State. That was a battle to see which team in the greater Phoenix area was stronger. GCU was clearly better than Arizona State last season, beating Saint Mary's to advance in the NCAA Tournament. The Lopes and Sun Devils are in a battle for the Phoenix college basketball market. GCU gained the upper hand last season; by losing to ASU this season, the Lopes conceded ground to the Devils, which rates as a stinging blow for the program. Grand Canyon also lost to UC Davis, a game the team fully expected to win. Coach Bryce Drew has not been on top of his game. He needs this group to improve and show the ability to cool off opposing teams when they get hot. Grand Canyon allowed an average of 81 points in those two losses to ASU and Davis. GCU has to be able to apply the clamps more consistently and get more defensive stops. If this team can't do that against Hawaii, it might be time to become even more concerned about the evolution (or lack thereof) in this latest Grand Canyon roster. It's time for some urgency, which we did see in a 78-71 win over Stanford a few days ago. GCU needs to be able to develop momentum in these weeks before Christmas, which lead into conference play on the other side of the new year.

Why Hawaii Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is really large for a Grand Canyon team which has already lost twice, has not played consistently well, and gives up a considerable amount of points. Let's say that Hawaii is able to reach the 70-point mark in this game. That would mean Grand Canyon will have to score at least 84 to cover the spread. It's very possible that could happen, but the margins do shrink if GCU keeps allowing teams to score. If Hawaii is able to score 75, GCU has to score 89. Hawaii is not an elite team by any means, but it isn't a cupcake opponent, either. If you are thinking about taking Grand Canyon versus the spread, you don't want to enter this game thinking the Lopes have to score in the 90s to cover. That would be a very uncomfortable position to be in.

Why Grand Canyon Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Lopes began to turn things around with the recent win over Stanford. That might loosen up this team and help it to play better. If we see a continued turnaround and get sustained improvement from this team, it can hold Hawaii under 70 points and cover the spread without going crazy on offense. Maybe an 81-65 type of score would be in the cards.

Final Hawaii-Grand Canyon Prediction & Pick

We are leaning GCU but think the spread is too large to feel safe. Pass.

Final Hawaii-Grand Canyon Prediction & Pick: Grand Canyon -13.5