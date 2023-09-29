Hawaii makes its way to the mainland as it faces UNLV. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Hawaii-UNLV prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Hawaii enters the season sitting at 2-3 on the season. they lost their first two games of the year, first visiting Vanderbilt and then at home to Stanford. They followed that with this first win of the season with a 31-20 win over Albany, but then were rolled by Oregon. It was a 55-10 loss for Hawaii. They rebounded though, with a 20-17 win over New Mexico State. Hawaii was down 17-3 at the half but would rally, to hit a field goal as time expired to win the game.

Meanwhile. UNVL enters the year at 3-2. They dominated Bryant to open the season, starting with a 44-14 win. The next week was number two Michigan and a 35-7 loss, but they would rebound. First, it was a game-winning field goal against Vanderbilt that gave them their second win of the year. then, they took care of UTEP with ease. It was a 45-28 win in that game.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Hawaii-UNLV Odds

Hawaii: +10.5 (-106)

UNLV: -10.5 (-114)

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hawaii vs. UNLV Week 5

TV: Spectrum Sports

Stream: FuboTV

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

Why Hawaii Will Cover The Spread

Hawaii has been lead this year by Brayden Schager. Schager had 1,353 yards passing with 12 touchdowns this year, He has been solid for the most part. While Schager has 12 touchdown passes and an average depth of target of nearly 10 yards on the field, he has had some trouble. He has thrown six interceptions this year. Meanwhile, Schager has another seven turnover worry passes and has struggled with the past rush. While being pressured 92 times in five games, he has also taken 21 sacks this year.

Schager does have some quality guys to throw to though. Pofele Ashlock has brought in 35 of 46 targets this year for 448 yards. He has three touchdowns as well. Futher Steven McBride also has pulled in 24 of 35 targets for 291 yards this year with five touchdowns. The biggest issue for the two has been contested catches. They have just brought in three of 12 contested catches this year.

Hawaii has been solid in the run game, but not amazing. Logan Taylor leads the way in the run game with nine stops for offensive failures this year, and an average spit of tables just 1.1 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Noah Kema joins him with nine stops as well, and an average spot of tackle sitting just 1.9 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Still, Hawaii has missed 26 tackles in the run game this year.

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread

For UNLV to cover, Jayden Maiava has to be great. Maiava has thrown for just 559 yards this year, but that is because he has primarily come in for relief appearances. He got the start last week against UTEP and is expected to start this game as well. Last week was unremarkable, as he went 15-27 for 190 yards and an interception. While he was pressured seven times, he did not come away with a sack.

UNLV has a duo of running backs that can do damage. Jai'Den Thomas is solid and has run for 203 yards this year. He has also rushed for seven scores, and while averaging 5.3 yards per rush, he is also having 3.76 yards after first contact. Meanwhile, Vincent Davis is also doing work. He has run for 219 yards this year on just 27 carries. He has a touchdown this year and is also averaging over eight yards per carry.

If UNVL is going to cover, it will need a solid defensive performance. In the pas rush, they have not been that. UNVL has just nine sacks this year while having 55 total pressures. They have also struggled in coverage. UNLV has allowed an over 60 percent completion percentage in on-target passes, while also allowing six passing touchdowns this year.

Final Hawaii-UNLV Prediction & Pick

UNLV does not have the best defensive stats this year. The biggest reason for that is their game against Michigan. The biggest point of comparison between these two teams in their games with Vanderbilt. Hawaii lost and UNLV won, still there was not a major difference in the two performances. Hawaii was close with Vanderbilt, while UNLV did pull a close win. With that, take Hawaii and lay the points.

Final Hawaii-UNLV Prediction & Pick: Hawaii +10.5 (106)